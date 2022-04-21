Sankatmochan Sangeet Samaroh: Several renowned artists enthral audience on day 2

Several renowned artists gave enthralling performances on the second day of the Sankatmochan Sangeet Samaroh being held on Lord Sankatmochan Temple premises on Thursday.

Renowned drummer Shivmani and Rajesh U performed in the opening session. After a gap of two years due to the Covid pandemic, the six-day classical music extravaganza has returned to its original form this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is the 99th edition of the music festival, and over 125 renowned artists, including 15 Padma awardees in classical music, will perform at the festival during the next six days. Sankatmochan Temple chief priest Prof Vishwambhar Nath Mishra said that this year, several artists, who performed in the virtual edition of the Samaroh in 2020 and 2021, will also perform live in this edition.