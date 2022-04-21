Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Sankatmochan Sangeet Samaroh: Several renowned artists enthral audience on day 2
lucknow news

Sankatmochan Sangeet Samaroh: Several renowned artists enthral audience on day 2

After a gap of two years due to the Covid pandemic, the six-day classical music extravaganza-- Sankatmochan Sangeet Samaroh-- has returned to its original form this year
Artists performing in Sankatmochan Sangeet Samaroh at Lord Sankatmochan Temple, Varanasi. (Rajesh Kumar/HT)
Updated on Apr 21, 2022 10:35 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Several renowned artists gave enthralling performances on the second day of the Sankatmochan Sangeet Samaroh being held on Lord Sankatmochan Temple premises on Thursday.

Renowned drummer Shivmani and Rajesh U performed in the opening session. After a gap of two years due to the Covid pandemic, the six-day classical music extravaganza has returned to its original form this year.

This is the 99th edition of the music festival, and over 125 renowned artists, including 15 Padma awardees in classical music, will perform at the festival during the next six days. Sankatmochan Temple chief priest Prof Vishwambhar Nath Mishra said that this year, several artists, who performed in the virtual edition of the Samaroh in 2020 and 2021, will also perform live in this edition.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP