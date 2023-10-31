Sardar Patel’s foresight led to unification of India: Rajnath

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said it was Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s foresight in statesmanship and vision in diplomacy that led to the unification of India. He said this while flagging off ‘Run for Unity’ event to mark the 148th birth anniversary of the country’s first home minister as part of National Unity Day celebrations along with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath flagging off ‘Run for Unity’ event to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary in Lucknow on October 31. (HT photo)

“You all must have heard about the incidents related to Junagadh princely state and Nizamshahi. Sardar Patel merged these two princely states into India. Had Sardar Patel not shown wisdom and determination at that time, today Indians would have needed a visa and passport to go to Junagadh and Hyderabad,” Singh said at the event. “If the task of merger of Jammu and Kashmir had been entrusted to Sardar Patel, the problem of Article 370 of the Constitution would not have risen,” he added.

“When India became independent, it was divided into 562 princely states. The British deliberately gave the princely states a chance to decide whether to merge or remain separate. In such a situation, it is difficult to even imagine today what difficult situation and challenge Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel faced as the country’s home minister,” the defence minister said.

He further said even the framework of civil services was prepared by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. “Since 2014, Patel got full respect under BJP government. PM Narendra Modi built Patel’s 182 metre tall statue in Gujarat’s Kevadia. When you go to Gujarat, do see the statue,” Singh added.

He also said the youth must connect with the programmes related to the youth that PM Modi launched on Tuesday. “Today also happens to be the martyrdom day of the late PM Indira Gandhi and I pay tribute to her too,” Singh added.

He said the role that Patel played in making the independent India must be highlighted to the nation. The defence minister said the Modi’s government had been making efforts to get Patel his due respect and recognise his contribution ever since it came to power in 2014.

“When Narendra Modi was declared the PM candidate of the BJP over 10 years ago, the party had organised this programme and at that time I flagged it off. Now, after 10 years, I am flagging off the “Run for Unity” programme as defence minister,” Singh said.

