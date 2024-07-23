 ‘Sauhaardmev jayate’: Akhilesh on SC stay on ‘nameplate order’ - Hindustan Times
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 23, 2024 08:56 AM IST

In a post on X in Hindi on Monday, the SP chief said, “On a new nameplate, it should be written: ‘sauhaardmev jayate’ (victory of harmony).”

Hours after the Supreme Court imposed an interim stay on the government orders asking eateries on the Kanwar Yatra routes to display their owners’ names, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav hailed the court’s move and said “victory of harmony” should now be written on a new nameplate.

The apex court ordered an interim stay on the directives issued by the BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand asking eateries along the Kanwar Yatra routes to put on display the names of their owners, staff and other details, a move the opposition has claimed was intended to promote religious discrimination.

CPI-ML: ‘A victory of public protest’

Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) described the interim stay as a victory of public protest.

Party state secretary Sudhakar Yadav said in a statement issued on Monday that the apex court’s stay on the orders was a step taken to protect the Constitution. “These orders divided social brotherhood, promoted untouchability, were hateful in nature and against the Constitution. There was a nationwide protest against them. The court showed a mirror to the government,” he noted.

The CPI-ML leader also criticised the order of the central government lifting the ban on participation of government employees in the activities of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He described it as the next episode of the ongoing saffronisation of the country’s democratic institutions, education, government and bureaucracy.

News / Cities / Lucknow / 'Sauhaardmev jayate': Akhilesh on SC stay on 'nameplate order'
Follow Us On