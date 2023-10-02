‘Savera’ initiative: Details will help UP 112 cops provide timely help to senior citizens

‘Savera’, an initiative of the Uttar Pradesh Police to provide quick police assistance to senior citizens in case of any emergency, also aims at considerably reducing the response time by UP 112—the state police integrated emergency response centre.

So far, around 2.26 lakh senior citizens have been registered under the scheme in Ghaziabad

So far, around 2.26 lakh senior citizens have been registered under the scheme in Ghaziabad. In the past two months, the Ghaziabad police have collected and maintained every detail of the senior citizens, including their name, address, mobile number, medical as well as family history.

Police personnel through locations routed through UP 112 headquarters often get delayed in reaching them while searching the caller’s location but having exact address, flat number and tower number of the housing society will reduce the time further.It will also help them reach out even in densely populated areas as sometimes it matters a lot during medical or fire emergency.

While inaugurating the pilot project of the scheme in Ghaziabad on Sunday, social welfare minister Asim Arun, who is also a former additional director general of UP 112, said registering all details of the elderly people will help police personnel reach them quicky in time of distress.

He said the scheme could be replicated in other parts of the state, mainly urban areas where several elderly people stay alone as their children either work or are settled in other cities, states or countries. During the launch, Arun also felicitated volunteers and police personnel associated with the scheme and worked hard in enrolling so many elderly people and services.

Ghaziabad commissioner of police (CP) Ajay Mishra, whose brainchild the ‘Savera Yojana’ is, said under the scheme police will routinely visit the places of elderly citizens and not only in emergency situations, including medical, fire or any security reasons, alone. He said as the name, address and mobile number of elderly citizens will already be available in the police records, it will help cops reach them without any delay and confusion about location.

The minister also said senior citizens usually face criminal incidents as well as health-related problems. Since the ambulance services operating under 108 and all other emergency services like-181 (woman in distress helpline), 1090 (woman power line), 101 (fire service helpline) are also integrated with Dial-112 and senior citizens registered under ‘Savera Yojana’ will get services of all the above-mentioned helplines by just calling 112.

Arun said there is a system to visit the registered senior citizens from time to time by the concerned police stations and keep updating the information related to them. Not only this, interested senior citizens will be able to participate in the meetings of citizens and peace committees organised from time to time at police stations. It will not only provide updates about their betterment, but will also create a sense of security among the senior citizens, the minister added.

In addition to the above, there are two other ways of registration which senior citizens can do themselves. They can register themselves by calling UP 112 and giving information about their mobile number, address and other details or they can register themselves through android phone/desktop/laptop through URL.

