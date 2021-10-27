SBSP has closed BJP’s door to power, Samajwadi Party will lock it: Akhilesh Yadav

The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) on Wednesday asserted that the BJP will be voted out of power in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

They gave the slogan “Khadeda Howe” (call for ouster) at the Vanchit, Pichhda, Dalit and Minority Bhagidari Mahapanchyat held at Haldharpur in Mau district of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

SBSP, which leads Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, organised the mahapanchayat on its 19th foundation day.

This was the first public meeting held by SBSP with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav since the two parties formed an alliance for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. They had firmed up the alliance on October 20.

Akhilesh Yadav said Rajbhar has closed the door through which the BJP came to power (in UP in 2017) and the SP will lock it. For his part, Rajbhar, who spoke before Yadav, made several poll promises.

He said if Akhilesh Yadav forms the government, domestic electricity bills will be waived for five years and a law will be passed for free education up to the post-graduation level, adding that those who do not send their children to school will go to jail.

He also said there would be a law for the free treatment of the poor, and old government pensions will be restored. The SBSP chief promised that government schools will provide facilities like private schools and police personnel will be posted in districts neighbouring their home districts.

In a show of solidarity and unity, Akhilesh Yadav wrapped a yellow scarf around his neck, commonly used by SBSP workers, while Rajbhar wore a red cap, usually donned by SP workers.

“Red and yellow have come together and have gathered in Mau. Seeing us together, some people will be turning laal-pila (red and yellow or angry). Om Prakash Rajbhar knows it well as to who is turning red and yellow in Lucknow and Delhi,” the SP chief said in an apparent reference to the ruling BJP.

The slogan “Khadeda Howe” is on the lines of ‘Khela Hobe’ (game on), which was coined by the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress for the West Bengal assembly polls that saw the party defeat the BJP and storm back to power for a third consecutive term.

“Slogan ‘Khela Hobe’ was given in West Bengal and ‘didi’ drove out the BJP from the state. Similarly, in Uttar Pradesh it will be ‘Khadeda Howe’ (drive out) and the BJP government will be removed by the people of the state,” Rajbhar said.

Akhlesh Yadav also said, “Rajbhar ji has said that something has happened in West Bengal. People of eastern UP will do khadeda (driving out). As I said in Lucknow, Om Prakash Rajbhar has closed the door through which the BJP came to power. Together SP and SBSP have latched the door.”

“I am confident that the BJP will be wiped out in UP in coming assembly elections,” claimed Akhilesh Yadav.

“When the alliance was not finalised, experts used to do analysis of who will win how many assembly seats in UP. But after the alliance (between SP and SBSP), analysts changed their figure. The SP and SBSP have come together to work for the rights and self-respect of the poor, Dalit, OBCs and minorities. Now, may the public make us win 400 seats,” said Akhilesh Yadav, adding that no one will be able to stop the alliance in UP.

The Samajwadi Party chief hit out at the Centre for growing inflation and unemployment. He said that bikes of poor people had stopped running due to the rising price of petrol.

Alleging that the BJP government didn’t give any help to the poor during the Covid-19 crisis, Akhilesh Yadav claimed people didn’t get oxygen and medicines.

The former chief minister also accused the BJP of not listening to farmers who are agitating against the Centre’s three new farm laws.

Recently, when the farmers went to ask for their rights in Lakhimpur Kheri, union minister of state of home Ajay Mishra Teni’s son mowed down some (four) farmers under his vehicle, the SP chief alleged, adding that the minister hasn’t been removed yet. As long as he (Mishra) remains minister, the victims will not get justice, Yadav said. The minister’s son Ashish Mishra has been arrested in connection with the case. Both the minister and his son have repeatedly denied Ashish Mishra’s involvement in the incident.

Akhilesh Yadav further said if the three new laws were implemented, the famers will become daily wagers in their fields and contractors will decided what to sow.

Addressing the gathering before the SP chief, Rajbhar said he has brought the future CM in front of the people, adding that he will contest the assembly elections in association with the Samajwadi Party.

Cautioning the people that BJP will spread rumours about him, SBSP chief asked them not to believe them.

Reacting to the rally addressed by SP and SBSP leaders, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya of the BJP said, “Rally or mega rally, nothing is going to happen. The BJP is going to win these 2022 UP polls with 320 seats.”

