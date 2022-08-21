Scanty rainfall in U.P.: Do not snap power of farmers’ tubewells for dues, says Yogi
Chief minister asks officials to send a report on status of rainfall and impact on sowing to centre in three days
Taking serious note of the situation arising from a deficit monsoon in most districts of Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed the UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) officials to increase supply hours in villages and also ensure that power connections of tubewells owned by farmers were not snapped for outstanding dues.
He issued these and other directions while chairing a high-level meeting here to review the status of monsoon and its impact on sowing in the state. It was said at the meeting that barring Chitrakoot all other districts had received inadequate rainfall because of which sowing had been adversely affected in many districts.
It was found that 33 of the 75 districts had received 40% to 60% of normal rainfall while 19 other districts had received scanty rainfall below 40% of the normal.
“There is a need to provide additional assistance to farmers under the current situation,” the CM observed, stressing the need for being prepared to face any eventuality.
“Power connections of farmers’ tubewells should not be snapped because of any arrears against them and the UPPCL should also enhance electricity supply hours in rural areas,” he told officials, adding that orders must be complied with immediately.
Adityanath also said the government would compensate for any crop losses that farmers might suffer on account of deficit rainfall and directed officials to prepare an action plan in this regard.
He further directed officials to send a detailed report on the status of rainfall and sowing to the Central government within the next three days.
The CM said paddy production might get affected due to low rainfall in the state and said encouraging farmers to grow vegetable crops might be a better alternative under the present circumstances. He asked officials to think of making appropriate vegetable seeds available to farmers and reiterated the need to develop a state-level portal to give accurate advance weather information to farmers.
-
A 25-year-old woman was allegedly gang raped by a man and Baldutt Dwivedi's brothers. The accused even shot videos of the crime and put it on WhatsApp. On the complaint of the woman, Sarai Akil police of Kaushambi district lodged an FIR against eight persons, including three women in the family of the accused, on Saturday. The accused and his three brothers gang raped her there and made a video of the act after drugging her.
-
Crowd mgmt a long pending problem at Bankey Bihari temple
Agra The death of two devotees on overcrowded Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan has yet again exposed mismanagement, specially on occasions when devotees flood the venue. The incident that took place on intervening night of Friday and Saturday occurred when officials including the district magistrate, SSP and municipal commissioner were present on the temple premises keeping in view the expected crowd on Janmashtami celebrated with fervour after a gap of two years of pandemic.
-
Ganga in spate, people forced to shift to higher ground
People in the low-lying areas of Varanasi are being forced to migrate to safer places with the Ganga flowing just shy of the danger mark (1.962 meters). Namo Ghat, Assi Ghat are submerged and the famed Ganga Arti too has been moved to higher ground. The increased water level has hit those who solely depend upon the river to earn their livelihood.
-
Young urged to learn Atal’s political qualities on former PM’s death anniversary
Kanpur BJP MP Satyadev Pachauri has pledged support to the proposed Atal Bihari Vajpayee Research Center at the Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University in Kanpur. He said that the government would offer whatever assistance this research centre required. He said that Atal ji's life offers a wealth of lessons. Students will discover more about Atal ji's work ethics, ideals, values, and morals if they research his life and career. Pro vice-chancellor Prof Sudhir Kumar Awasthi also urged the need for a research centre in honour of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
-
WhatsApp terror threats send Mumbai police in overdrive; 1 detained
Mumbai: The police on Saturday tracked a barber from Virar, and detained him for questioning after several WhatsApp messages were received on the Mumbai Traffic Control Room number late on Friday night, warning of a 26/11 like terror strike in the city. Prime Facie, said the phone number from which the threats were issued, Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, had a Pakistan series sim card. The person also claimed to be from Pakistan.
