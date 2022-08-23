Scanty rainfall in UP: Keep contingency plan ready, agri minister tells officials
Shahi asks officials to get exact status of rainfall and sowing in districts in the next two days and take steps to make seeds of alternative crops besides, fertilisers, irrigation water etc available to farmers
LUCKNOW Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi directed officials to keep a contingency plan ready to deal with the situation that may worsen, if rain deficit continues in UP even as the government is expected to demand a financial package from the Centre once the exact crop losses suffered by farmers are assessed.
Holding a department meeting on preparations to combat the drought-like situation in several districts, Shahi asked officials to compile the exact status of rainfall and sowing in districts in the next two days and take steps to make seeds of alternative crops besides, fertilisers, irrigation water etc available to farmers.
The government has already directed the departments concerned to avoid snapping power connections of farmers’ tubewells due to arrears, distribute around 30,000 solar pumps to farmers and suspend recovery of land revenue.
Officials said at least one-third of UP was very close to drought though the government might make an official declaration on drought in the affected districts only after September.
“The situation in 60 of the 350 tehsils with scanty rainfall is quite worrisome,” a revenue department official said. “Though district magistrates are still making assessment of crop losses caused by low rainfall, we guess paddy production, especially in eastern UP, may drop by 30% this year,” he pointed out.
The government, he said, might soon send a report to the Centre demanding a financial package to compensate for losses suffered by farmers once the DMs send their reports on the tehsil-wise and block-wise losses.
The rainfall data released by the agriculture department on Tuesday showed that the situation was worst in eastern UP that has received only 42.7% of the normal rainfall since June. Central UP has received 48.7% of the normal rainfall and 52.8% of the normal rains have been received in western UP. The situation is comparatively better in Bundelkhand, which has received close to 80% of normal rainfall.
-
BMC serves notices to eight buildings in Borivali to vacate within 7 days
Mumbai In the wake of a collapse of a four-storey building in Borivali (west) last week, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation last week issued notices to residents of eight buildings in the same ward to vacate their premises within seven days. The BMC disconnected the water and electricity supply of the buildings after serving the notices, but a handful of residents have challenged the BMC notices in the Bombay high court (HC).
-
Man arrested from West Bengal for murdering wife in June in Bhiwandi
The Narpoli Police arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly murdering his wife. The man first assaulted his wife, Mamani Bibi's and then set her ablaze. The incident occurred two months ago. The accused was on the run and was nabbed from West Bengal on Monday. The accused, identified as Terikul Narim Mulla, was residing in Bhiwandi for two years with his wife, Mamani Bibi. The neighbours who heard her cries for help rushed to save her.
-
NIC, the latest target of Chinese hackers
Mumbai The National Informatics Centre, a central government agency which provides Information Technology infrastructure to all government agencies, is the latest target of Chinese hackers. A research report by a private cybersecurity agency revealed that the hackers were spoofing NIC portals to steal login credentials of Indian government employees. Since at least 2015, RedAlpha, a hacker group said to be backed by Chinese state actors has consistently registered and weaponised large amounts of domains for use in credential-theft campaigns.
-
Leopard enters house in Shahapur taluka, rescued after being locked for 8 hours
A female leopard that entered a house in Umbarkhand village in Khardi, Shahapur taluka, Thane district, on Tuesday morning was rescued by forest department officials and a team from Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SNGP). It was stuck in the house for at least eight hours. As per the forest officials, the leopard, which is around 2-3 years old, entered the house of Madhukar Lahu Nimse while he and his family were asleep.
-
Face recognition system during upcoming urban polls in Bihar
Voters in the upcoming elections for urban local bodies in Bihar this time will be screened through a face recognition software to verify their identity and check electoral malpractices, according to officials in the State Election Commission, who said it was first of kind exercise in the country. The SEC is all likely to issue notification for polls to fill up posts in 248 municipal bodies by mid-September.
