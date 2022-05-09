SCERT’s sign language YouTube channel to aid deaf, dumb kids

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has collaborated with Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University and teachers of the hearing impairment department of the university have developed sign language content for primary school text books.

Thanks to the audio visual content that will be supported by sign language and subtitles, visually and hearing-impaired students of government-run primary schools will benefit a great deal.

Joint director, SCERT, Ajay Kumar Singh said, “SCERT has created a YouTube channel named ‘Pragyaapti’ to help the deaf and dumb children in their studies. In this channel, videos of lesson material are being prepared and made available. Even normal children can use it.

“We are also promoting inclusive education wherein all the children in the class can also be taught simultaneously through this e-content. Its trial has begun.”

Mrutyunjaya Mishra, head, hearing impairment department of the Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University said, “Work is on to prepare e-content for all subjects for these children. A beginning has been made with content being prepared for primary classes (1 to 5).”

Singh said that a number of videos have been created and uploaded on ‘Pragyaapti’. The video also has a running bar, which can be read and understood. At the same time, even a normal child who will watch the video can understand by seeing it.

“These lesson videos can also be played in class. So there is no need to sit separately for normal and deaf children. Suggestions and feedback have also been sought from teachers,” he said.