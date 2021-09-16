Schools, colleges in Uttar Pradesh to remain shut on Friday, Saturday amid heavy rainfall

All schools and colleges in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed for the next two days in the wake of incessant rainfall, the chief minister's office said on Thursday. The decision was made after reports of deaths and injuries in separate rain-related incidents across the state since Wednesday night.

Ranvir Prasad, the relief commissioner of UP, had earlier confirmed to HT about incidents of kuccha houses caving in due to heavy showers. Citing information provided from respective district magistrates, Prasad said that about 14 deaths were reported in those incidents till Thursday evening.

"The information is being compiled and districts officials have been directed to ensure proper medical treatment to the injured and monetary relief to the kin of the deceased,” he added.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that monsoon is unlikely to retreat from north India by September-end. The weather department said rainfall activity is likely to increase over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and isolated heavy falls over above areas on September 18-19.

"There are no signs of monsoon withdrawal from north India for the next 10 days," news agency PTI quoted IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra as saying.

Meanwhile, Delhi is also witnessing record rainfall as it breached the 400-mm mark this month. Till Thursday evening, the national capital recorded 404.4 mm of rainfall, the maximum rainfall recorded in September since 417.3 mm in 1944 in the same month.

"On and off rains will continue till September 23-24 due to the expected late withdrawal of monsoon," PTI quoted Mahesh Palawat, vice president, Skymet Weather, as saying.

