‘Scientists must update farmers about advanced tech to benefit them’

Research institutions are doing excellent work in the field of agriculture; however, we need to update them about advanced technology which is available to them,” said state agriculture minister Baldev Singh Aulakh on Monday.

U.P. agriculture minister Baldev Singh Aulakh at NBRI, Lucknow on Monday (HT Photo)

Aulakh was speaking as a chief guest at the ongoing two-day Pushp Krishi Mela & Bougainvillea Festival which concluded on Monday at CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute, Lucknow.

Talking to scientists associated with the CSIR’s floriculture mission, he emphasised the need to provide the market to farmers in their vicinity in order to make the ongoing floriculture mission a successful one.

“Scientists should take every possible initiative to strengthen the farmers to make them self-reliant,” he said, hoping that through this mission, more farmers will be connected to the network.

“There is a high demand in the floriculture market, due to which flowers have been imported to meet the demand. If farmers take up floriculture seriously, not only our country will become self-reliant in the floriculture sector but the farmers will also benefit,” said PK Trivedi, director, CSIR-CIMAP, Lucknow, who was the guest of the honour along with Shakti Vinay Shukla, director, Fragrance and Flavour Development Centre, Kannauj.

“More than 500 individuals, including farmers and entrepreneurs from 24 farmer clusters formed across the country, participated in the programme. More than 10 lakh planting material (bulbs and seeds) and informative agricultural literature etc. were distributed,” said KJ Singh, senior scientist and convener of Pushp Krishi Mela.