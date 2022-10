Scindia, others pay tribute to Mulayam at Saifai village

Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Uttar Pradesh energy minister AK Sharma were among several dignitaries who visited Saifai village in Etawah on Thursday and paid tribute to SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

MLA from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh; former Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh Laxminarain Yadav and LJP (Ramvilas) chief Chirag Paswan were also among those who visited Saifai and met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and his family members, said a local journalist Sughar Singh ‘Saifai’.

Mulayam’s cousin and SP national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav and Mulayam’s younger brother and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia chief Shivpal Yadav were also present on the occasion.

Uttar Pradesh minister AK Sharma said in netaji’s (Mulayam) demise, national and state politics had suffered an irreparable loss. He also struggled for the poor and the oppressed.

Scindia hugged Akhilesh before he paid floral tribute to Mulayam’s portrait. He called Mulayam “Sheersha Purush” (top most leader) of modern socialism. Mulayam Singh Yadav had passed away at a private hospital in Gurugram after prolonged illness on October 10. He was 82.

