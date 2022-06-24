Seal of Agra hospital infamous for conducting ‘oxygen mock drill’ removed
The registration of the Agra hospital that was sealed a year ago after its owner claimed to have conducted a ‘mock drill’ by disconnecting oxygen supply of Covid patients during the second wave which had apparently led to 22 deaths, was regularized on Thursday and the seal of the hospital was opened following an order from the state government, said chief medical officer.
“Shri Paras Hospital located on Bypass road of Agra was sealed on 08.06.2021 and its licence was suspended closing down all health services. We have now received an order dated June 20, 2022 from the state government and in compliance of it, the seal placed on the hospital has been removed and its registration regularized. However, the hospital has to get its licence renewed for regular functioning,” CMO Dr AK Srivastava said.
The latest development brings back the horrific memories of audio going viral on June 07, 2021 wherein hospital owner Dr Arinjay Jain was heard stating that he had conducted a mock drill to meet out oxygen crises by discontinuing the supply of the life saving gas to Covid patients admitted in the hospital on July 27, 2021 which had led to ‘elimination’ of 22 patients.
Agra district magistrate Prabhu N Singh had taken stern action and cancelled the license of hospital and ordered a probe. The hospital was later sealed and the owner arrested.
Dr Jain claimed that he was not guilty because he had only conducted assessment of oxygen supply required in hour of crises and pleaded his case seeking re-opening of his hospital.
CET-B.Ed exam in Bihar to be held on July 6
The combined entrance test in Bihar for enrolment into B. Ed and Shiksha Shastri courses for the session 2022-24, will now be held on July 6 at 325 centres across 11 cities, said the state nodal officer for the CET-B. “The exam scheduled to be held on June 23, had been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances,” said the nodal officer Ashok Kumar Mehta.
BPSC question leak case: Another accused arrested
The Special Investigation Team of the Economic Offence Unit of the Bihar Police on Friday arrested another key accused in connection with the question paper leak case of Bihar Public Service Commission's 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination, which was conducted on May 8, before being cancelled, police said. According to EoU officials, Shakti was the centre superintendent of Ram Sharan Singh Evening College, Gaya.
Agnipath sparks on 1st day of monsoon session of Bihar legislature
Agnipath scheme for short-term recruitment in the armed forces echoed in the Bihar Legislative Assembly on the first day of the monsoon session on Friday, with CPI-ML leader Satyadev Ram seeking a unanimous proposal from the House for its roll-back to be sent to the Centre. However, Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha calmed him down and asked the leaders to allow the House proceedings to continue amid the chanting of “Jai Shri Ram” by BJP legislators.
Thane Sessions Court acquits duo including granddaughter of music composer Anandji in drugs case
Two persons, Henna Shah, the granddaughter of legendary Bollywood music composer, Anandji of the Kalyanji-Anandji duo, and Shahid Chaudhary, were acquitted by the Thane Sessions Court bench of Judge HM Patwardhan on Friday. The two were arrested by Thane Anti Narcotics Cell under the NDPC Act for possession of MD in 2015. The ANC team had shown both the parties were arrested from Thane but CDR location of an investigation officer was shown in Byculla.
Mohali court extends judicial remand of ex-minister Vijay Singla till July 8
The Mohali court on Friday extended the judicial remand of Punjab's former health minister and AAP MLA Vijay Singla till July 8 in a corruption case. The Mohali police had arrested Singla on corruption charges on May 24. Far, the Punjab police have not secured orders from the Mohali court to conduct Singla's voice analysis tests. After the orders, Mohali police will bring Singla on a production warrant to get his voice samples recorded.
