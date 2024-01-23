Season’s lowest 3.6° C of bone-chilling cold leaves Lko shivering

The minimum temperature in several parts of Uttar Pradesh plummeted on Tuesday. At 1.5°C Meerut recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the country, Ayodhya shivered at 2.5°C, Muzaffarnagar and Kanpur 2.6°C. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The state capital recorded the season’s lowest minimum temperature at 3.6 degrees Celsius, lowest since 2021. Last year, the lowest minimum temperature was 4 degrees Celsius. In 2022, it was 4.5 and in 2021, it was 0.5°C. The lowest minimum temperature recorded in Lucknow was 11 years ago: minus 0.7 in 2013.

The day remained pleasant with a maximum temperature of 18.1 degrees Celsius and the city experienced sunshine after 10 AM. Both day and night temperatures were more than three notches below normal.

The forecast for Lucknow is dense fog in the morning with mainly clear sky later. The IMD has predicted severe cold day conditions over the area. Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 17 and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The weather is most likely to remain dry over the state. The IMD has issued a warning of dense fog at a few places over the state. Cold day conditions are likely to prevail at many places over the state.

Muzaffarnagar recorded the lowest day temperature at 10.1 degrees Celsius, which was 9.3 degrees below normal.

Minimum temperatures remained in the range of 3-5°C over some parts of East Uttar Pradesh and northwest Uttar Pradesh, 6-10°C over many parts of south UP. These are below normal by 3-5°C over parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail for a few hours in night/morning over some/many parts of UP between January 24 and January 27 mornings. Cold day conditions are very likely to continue in many parts of UP on January 24. Ground frost conditions are very likely at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh on January 24.

The minimum temperature at Shahjahanpur was 3°C, Rae Bareli 3.8°C, Gorakhpur, Bareilly and Sultanpur 4°C, Bahraich 4.4°C, Fatehgarh and Barabanki 5 degrees Celsius.