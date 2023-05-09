Canvassing in 38 districts, where second and final phase voting for the local urban body (LUB) polls will be held on Thursday, ended on Tuesday. State Election Commissioner (SEC) Manoj Kumar has directed officials to ensure eligible voters don’t face any inconvenience at the polling booths.

Ensure voters don’t face any problem during UP civic polls: SEC to officials (File photo)

Kumar said voting in the second phase will be held from 7 am to 6 pm to elect 39146 candidates to 6929 different posts.

“All efforts will be made to ensure that voters don’t face any difficulty in exercising their franchise and all those who join the queue within the specified time will be allowed to cast their vote,” he said.

He warned of a tough action against poll personnel if found misbehaving with voters.

He said in the second phase 83 candidates were contesting for seven posts of mayors and 581 for 3840 posts of corporators.

The seven municipal corporations where voting will be held in the second phase on Thursday are Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Aligarh, Kanpur Nagar and Ayodhya.

Voting will also be held for 95 nagar palika boards and 268 nagar panchayats. “Counting of votes for both the phases will be held on May 11,” Kumar said.

