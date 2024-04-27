Second phase of Lok Sabha polls: From 2019’s 62% to 54.85% now, low voter turnout a high concern in Uttar Pradesh

Despite the Election Commission’s push, concern over low polling intensified in Uttar Pradesh as the 54.85% turnout recorded in eight parliamentary constituencies in the second phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha election on Friday was 7% less than the 62% voting witnessed for the same seats in 2019. Voters standing in a queue at a polling station to cast their vote during the second phase of the Lok Sabha Polls, in Aligarh on Friday. (HT Photo)

The turnout in the second phase was dragged down by 49.29% polling in Mathura, an almost 12% drop from 61.03% in 2019, and 49.65% in Ghaziabad, down 6% from 55.83% five years ago.

Among the other constituencies, 64.02% polling was recorded in Amroha, followed by 58.70% in Meerut, 56.62% in Aligarh, 55.97% in Baghpat, 55.79% in Bulandshahr and 53 % in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday, according to Election Commission figures.

In the first phase of polling in another eight constituencies on April 19, the voter turnout was 60.25%, more than 6% less than the 66.50% voting recorded in 2019.

Low turnout in the first phase this time prompted political parties to amend their campaign strategy and mobilise booth level workers in a bid to get maximum votes polled at the respective booths. The Election Commission also instructed the district returning officers to motivate voters to exercise their franchise. Yet, the voters remained dispassionate about exercising their franchise rights.

Political observers felt the lack of enthusiasm among the voters was due to lack of emotive issues, harvest of crops in the rural areas, disenchantment among grass roots party workers who usually mobilise voters in villages and urban localities to cast their votes and an increase in the temperature.

The decline in voter turnout sparked claims and counter- claims among the political parties.

Immediately after polling concluded at 6pm on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh and minister of state for cooperation JPS Rathore claimed the voting trends in favour of BJP that commenced in the first phase were further strengthened in the second phase.

Addressing a joint press conference at BJP state unit office, they said voters had made up their mind to ensure that lotus blooms on all the 80 seats of Uttar Pradesh and the Opposition was wiped out in both phases.

In a post on X, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said a strange trend was observed throughout the day in the second phase in which the number of voters from all communities and classes supporting the INDIA bloc kept on increasing at every booth. On the other hand, the number of BJP voters kept on decreasing, he said.

Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Avinash Pande said, “ ....In all the constituencies, there was a lot of excitement among the people to vote for change. The way voting happened in the first and second phases, it is very clear that the candidates of the INDIA alliance are winning by a good majority. The reason for that is there is dissatisfaction among the people, especially among youth. They’re totally disappointed with the present government. They want a change...”

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary said the NDA has set a target of winning 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

“It is an ambitious target. The PM himself has put this target before a government seeking a third straight term and the alliance partners. We are working hard and getting the support of voters in both phases of polling,” he said.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said the NDA ensured that its supporters cast their votes whereas the Opposition parties failed to motivate their supporters leading to a decline in the turnout.

During his visit to Uttar Pradesh in the first week of March, chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar had said the polling percentage in U.P. was 9% below the national average (67%).

“We are working to increase the polling percentage,” he had said.

“To increase polling, the ECI has made a voter turnout implementation plan. We have counted constituencies and booths where polling is low. Officers have been directed to find out why polling is low on particular booths. The district magistrates will visit the area to hold a dialogue with the voters. They will request the voters to exercise their franchise rights,” he had said.

“All booths will be equipped with minimum facilities. Some of the booths will be managed by women personnel. the booths will be friendly for persons with disabilities. The senior citizens above 85 years will be given the facility for voting from home. The persons with 40% person disability will be also provided voting facility at home,” Kumar had said.

“The ECI has launched the Saksham App to assist the voters to exercise their franchise rights . In some states, the voter turnout is lower than the national average 67%. To increase the polling percentage, the ECI has taken initiative to enrol maximum number of voters. The voters residing in multi-storey buildings will be given polling facilities,” he said.