‘Second phase of School Chalo Abhiyan to focus on out-of-school children’

Government schools in UP will now re-open on June 25 every year, after summer vacation. This arrangement has been introduced to avoid repeated extensions of summer vacations due to extreme heat and to ensure 220 teaching days in accordance with National Education Policy. Additional chief secretary, basic and secondary education, UP Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma in a virtual meet. (Sourced)

Additional chief secretary, basic and secondary education, UP Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma said this during a special YouTube Live session held on Tuesday with teachers and educational personnel across the state. The programme, moderated by state teacher awardee Pragya Trivedi, was attended by thousands of teachers, Shiksha Mitras, instructors, ARPs, SRGs (state resource groups) and DIET mentors.

ACS stated that students should be warmly welcomed when schools reopen on June 25. Considering the prevailing heat conditions, schools must take special precautions to protect children from dehydration and other health-related issues and avoid unnecessary outdoor activities, he said.

Enrolment, attendance and learning improvement as key priorities

He informed the participants that the second phase of ‘School Chalo Abhiyan’, beginning on July 1, will focus on identifying and enrolling out-of-school children. Birth records maintained by ASHA workers can help schools reach such children. Teachers were also entrusted with ensuring the transition of grade 5 students into grade 6.

He said that it is the responsibility of the previous class teacher to ensure that students are enrolled in the next grade, which will help reduce dropout rates.

Regular attendance, he said, is the first prerequisite for effective learning. All teachers should maintain communication with the parents of absent students. Additionally, children who are lagging behind academically at the start of session should receive extra support through the ‘Catch-Up Programme’.

Promoting reading culture and parent participation

Sen Sharma shared that ‘Holistic Progress Report’ has been further strengthened and is now being shared with parents twice a year. Libraries and print-rich learning materials should be made easily accessible to children in schools.

He also suggested to organise a ‘DEAR Campaign’ (Drop Everything And Read) once a week to cultivate reading habits among students.

Expansion of ‘NIPUN Bharat Mission’ up to grade 5

During the interaction, he announced that ‘NIPUN Bharat Mission is being expanded up to grade 5. Clear learning outcomes are being defined in Language, English, Mathematics and Environmental Studies.

Training of State Resource Groups (SRGs) has already commenced and a one-day ‘NIPUN Sankalp Workshop’ will be held on July 6, where academic and administrative cadres will jointly pledge to make their districts NIPUN-compliant.

Discussion on ‘Bal Vatika’, health security and recruitment

He stated that through ‘Bal Vatika’ and ‘Vidya Pravesh Programme’, children are being better prepared for formal schooling. He also highlighted that, under the initiative of the chief minister, teachers, shiksha mitras, instructors and their families are being provided cashless medical treatment up to ₹5 lakh. He urged all eligible personnel to complete their registration on time.

He stated that recruitment process for 11,000 teachers and 10,000 instructors in urban areas is being initiated.

‘Draw inspiration from Munshi Premchand’

Concluding the session, ACS urged teachers to draw inspiration from the life of renowned Hindi writer Munshi Premchand and promote a culture of reading. He said, “It is a matter of pride for all of us that Munshi Premchand, one of the greatest literary figures in Hindi literature, was associated with the education department and worked as a teacher. We should take inspiration from his life and work.”

Sen Sharma concluded by saying that every teacher should develop the habit of reading well before aspiring to write well. “In my view, it is only when we read extensively that new ideas are born within us,” he said.