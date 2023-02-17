Security beefed up at UP CM’s residence after hoax bomb threat call

LUCKNOW Security was beefed up in and around UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s official residence at Kalidas Marg, after a bomb scare on Friday. Authorities received information about a bomb outside the residence, but it turned out to be a hoax. The UP Police bomb disposal squad (BDS) carried out an intensive checking drive after the hoax call was received at the Delhi Police control room, said officials.

“We received information from the Delhi Police that a call has been received at their control room informing about a bomb planted at the UP CM’s residence. The Lucknow Police carried out precautionary search and the entire stretch along the CM’s residence was sanitized by the BDS. No suspicious thing was found,” said Sudhir Awasthi, inspector, Gautampalli police station.

Government authorities and security staff deployed at the CM’s residence were also informed about the information passed on by the Delhi Police. Security personnel had been asked to remain alert and the Delhi police would investigate into the hoax call, he said.