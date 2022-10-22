Security intensified across U.P. ahead of Diwali

LUCKNOW: Ahead of Diwali, the police are on their toes to ensure peace and maintain law and order across the state. The UP police headquarters have issued detailed directives to all district police chiefs to intensify security ahead of festivals. The officials have asked the police personnel to carry out extensive checking in malls, crowded market areas, railway and bus stations as well as hotels. Police deployment in crowded areas has also been intensified and it would continue for four days.

“The police force is committed to ensuring peace and law and order in the city. Leaving behind personal lives, police personnel are performing special duties to make the festival safe for the common man,” said UP police additional director general (ADG), law and order, Prashant Kumar. He said directives had been issued to police stations in charges and circle officers to keep on checking at frequent intervals to restrict movement of notorious and anti-national elements, who often tried to take advantage of festivity. He said the cops had been asked to remain alert in crowded market areas and malls where people turned up in large numbers during festivals.

The ADG said the field officers had been told to ensure fool-proof security at malls, market places, bus stations and tempo stands. He said they were told to frisk suspicious people in market areas as well as at railway and bus stations. Alert had been issued to all police stations in charges in view of the festival to intensify vigil.

He said the armed police force, provincial armed constabulary and rapid action force, was also accordingly deployed in different areas. Moreover, mounted police and cops in civvies would keep continuous vigil in crowded places, he added.