Security plan for Ram Janmabhoomi discussed
The security plan for Ram Janmabhoomi, prepared by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), was discussed at the high-level meeting in Ayodhya on Monday.
Senior police officials and Champat Rai, general secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, were present at the meeting.
“The government had tasked the CISF to carry out a security audit of Ram Janmabhoomi. Various aspects were discussed at the meeting, including the security of the entire campus and locker-room where devotees will keep their belongings,” Rai told media persons after the meeting.
“We stressed the point that devotees should not be harassed in the name of security,” added Rai.
Also present at the meeting, Brij Bhushan, additional director general of police, Lucknow zone, said the latest equipment and gadgets will be used for the security of Ram Janmabhoomi.
Additional director general of police (security) BK Singh stated that state forces and central forces are preparing a security plan for Ram Janmabhoomi.
All security aspects of Ram Janmabhoomi were discussed, keeping in view the final structure of Ram Mandir, Singh added.
As per the plans, the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Mandir will be opened for devotees to worship Ram Lalla by the end of 2023.
-
Uttar Pradesh reports one Covid death; drop in fresh cases
Uttar Pradesh reported one death despite a downward trend in the new daily Covid cases on Monday, as per the state health department. Uttar Pradesh reported 297 new Covid cases against 65615 samples tested in the past 24 hours, according to the data. There were 318 new Covid cases on June 15, while on June 14 there were 286 new Covid cases. The death of a Covid positive occurred at King George's Medical University.
-
Maha | Heavy rain alert for Mumbai, dists, CM Shinde urges admin to remain alert
An orange alert for heavy rains was issued by the IMD for the next five days following which the National Disaster Response Force deployed its teams in several places, including Mumbai, Nagpur, Chiplun, Ratnagiri and Mahad, Raigad. Newly appointed Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde directed collectors of Raigad and Ratnagiri districts to take precautions in the wake of the alert. “Some rivers have reached the warning level,” read a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.
-
Veggies, biofertilizers distributed to farmers to boost organic vegetable production
Best varieties of vegetables including palak, chaurai, nenua, taruyi, lauki and kohara and bio fertilisers were distributed among the farmers for producing vegetables at kitchen gardens or rooftops, during a farmer meeting and training programme organised at Bahdurpur village in Chaubepur area on Monday. Dr Jay Prakash Verma, senior assistant professor, Institute of Environment and Sustainable Development, and his team collected rhizosphere soils from Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, Chanduauli, Varanasi, Allahabad, Sonbhadra, Lucknow, Pratapgarh, Meerut, Balllia, Ghazipur, Gorakhpur and other places and isolated soil microbes.
-
Over 70 lakh saplings to be planted in Prayagraj from today
District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri is personally monitoring the initiative and recently took a meeting at Sangam auditorium on July 1 regarding the preparations for the plantation programme. As per the plan, the campaign will start on July 5. After this, on July 6, 5.06 lakh saplings will be planted. As many as 10.12 lakh saplings will be planted on Independence Day (August 15).
-
LMC defers plan to impose fines on single-use plastic users
Lucknow Municipal Corporation has decided not to impose the fine and instead give some more time to those who are caught with polythene and single-use plastic in the city. The LMC officials said that most of the small street vendors or shopkeepers and traders who are caught with single-use plastic are unaware of strict penalties in case they violate the ban on single-use plastic. Presently, the LMC is only warning the defaulters.
