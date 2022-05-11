Sedition law was being used to settle political scores: CPI leader
Communist Party of India national secretary Atul Kumar Anjaan on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court’s order to put on hold the application of sedition law until the government gets the colonial-era law re-examined by a ‘competent forum’. The apex court also stayed the registration of fresh FIRs and ongoing probes into the cases across the country.
Anjaan said the law was being used indiscriminately to settle political scores by central and state government agencies in recent times.
“I welcome the move. During the last five years, the Centre and BJP-ruled states have used the law against their political adversaries without any substantial grounds,” Anjaan said.
Anjaan added that people who were detained and harassed should be compensated to restore their image in society.
Amarnath Yatra: Pilgrims line up for fitness certificates at Prayagraj hospital
With pandemic restrictions lifted and fresh cases declining, a huge turnout is being witnessed among devotees wanting to undertake the Amarnath Yatra. Enthusiastic devotees, not only from Prayagraj but also from the neighbouring districts, are lining up at the Tej Bahadur Sapru Hospital for the medical fitness certificate essential for the devotes wishing to undertake the pilgrimage. Doctors maintain that every day around 25 to 30 devotees are applying for the fitness certificate.
ABVP activists tried to kill me, says LU’s Dalit prof in complaint to cops
LUCKNOW Lucknow University's dalit professor, Ravi Kant Chandan, lodged a complaint with the police alleging that ABVP activists and other chaotic elements tried to kill him on the campus on Tuesday for his comments on the ongoing dispute surrounding the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. The comments came during an online debate hosted by a Hindi news platform, Satya Hindi.
ED arrests Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal in money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal in a money-laundering case. The 2000-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer arrived at the agency's regional office in Hinoo area around 10:40 am, news agency ANI reported. The agency had recorded the statement of the officer under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The officer was present for about nine hours at its office on Tuesday.
DCI notice to Desh Bhagat Dental College for non-payment of dues
The Dental Council of India has issued notice to Desh Bhagat Dental College and Hospital, Mandi Gobindgarh, a constituent of Desh Bhagat University, for non-payment of ₹24 lakh outstanding dues for the last several years. Accounts officer of DCI, Vikas Chawda, said notices have been issued to 10 colleges and institutions that have to pay dues to the tune of ₹10 lakh or above.
Bengaluru likely to get rain for 5 more days amid weakening cyclone Asani: IMD
Rains have been a consistent sight in Bengaluru this summer, with some saying monsoons have come early in the city, not declaring the frequent thunderstorms as pre-monsoon showers or summer rains. With the arrival of the cyclone Asani, many residents called Bengaluru a 'hill station' and donned sweaters, saying it feels like winter. After recording its wettest April in seven years, Bengaluru is all set to break another weather record this month.
