Sedition law was being used to settle political scores: CPI leader

Communist Party of India national secretary Atul Kumar Anjaan on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court’s order to put on hold the application of sedition law until the government gets the colonial-era law re-examined by a ‘competent forum’. The apex court also stayed the registration of fresh FIRs and ongoing probes into the cases across the country.

Anjaan said the law was being used indiscriminately to settle political scores by central and state government agencies in recent times.

“I welcome the move. During the last five years, the Centre and BJP-ruled states have used the law against their political adversaries without any substantial grounds,” Anjaan said.

Anjaan added that people who were detained and harassed should be compensated to restore their image in society.