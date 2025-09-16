Seek review of SC order on TET for in-service teachers, UP CM tells education dept

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed the UP basic education department to file a review petition against the Supreme Court order making the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) mandatory for in-service teachers of the department. “The basic education department has been instructed by the CM to file a revision against the Hon’ble Supreme Court order mandating TET for serving teachers,” read the post. (File Photo)

“The state’s teachers are experienced and have been provided training from time to time by the government. Ignoring their qualifications and years of service is not justified,” the CM’s office stated in a post on X.

The TET is a mandatory qualifying exam for recruitment of teachers in primary and upper primary schools in India. Recently, the Supreme Court ruled that even serving teachers who do not possess TET qualifications must clear the exam to continue in service.

The All-India Rashtriya Shikshak Mahasangh had on Monday submitted memorandums to respective DMs across the country threatening a major agitation if in-service teachers were not exempted from compulsory TET.

UP Primary Teachers’ Association president Dinesh Chandra Sharma wrote on X : “The decision of the chief minister is commendable and in the interest of teachers.”

“I request that before the department proceeds with the revision, the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) should clarify that the amendment to Section 23(2) of RTE, 2009, does not apply to teachers appointed prior to the implementation of Right to Education (RTE),” read his post in Hindi.

One of the teachers stated: “The SC decision has put the service security and livelihood of lakhs of teachers across the country in danger. Due to this, more than 20 lakh teachers across the country are in a state of deep worry and confusion.”