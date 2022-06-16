Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Seer to perform symbolic pooja of ‘Shivling’ found at Gyanapi complex
lucknow news

Seer to perform symbolic pooja of ‘Shivling’ found at Gyanapi complex

Seer swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati said he would perform pooja at Kedareshwar Temple in Varanasi on Friday as a symbolic worship of the ‘Shivling’ found at Gyanapi complex
Swami Avimukteshwaranand said symbolic worship of Adi Vishweshwar will be performed in seven lakh villages and four lakh mohallas daily until pooja and bhog of Adi Vishweshwar begins. (File photo)
Published on Jun 16, 2022 10:08 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, chief disciple of Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati, on Thursday said he would perform pooja at Kedareshwar Temple on Friday as a symbolic worship of the Shivling claimed to have been found in Gyanvapi complex during a court-ordered survey last month.

Addressing a press conference, Swami Avimukteshwaranand said symbolic worship of Adi Vishweshwar will be performed in seven lakh villages and four lakh mohallas daily until pooja and bhog of Adi Vishweshwar begins.

Swami said followers of Sanatan Dharma will perform pooja in Lord Shiva temples in their respective areas.

