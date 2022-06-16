Seer to perform symbolic pooja of ‘Shivling’ found at Gyanapi complex

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, chief disciple of Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati, on Thursday said he would perform pooja at Kedareshwar Temple on Friday as a symbolic worship of the Shivling claimed to have been found in Gyanvapi complex during a court-ordered survey last month.

Addressing a press conference, Swami Avimukteshwaranand said symbolic worship of Adi Vishweshwar will be performed in seven lakh villages and four lakh mohallas daily until pooja and bhog of Adi Vishweshwar begins.

Swami said followers of Sanatan Dharma will perform pooja in Lord Shiva temples in their respective areas.