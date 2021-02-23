Self-reliant development key in UP govt’s budget for FY 2021-22
The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday presented a ₹5.5 lakh crore budget for 2021-22 that proposed new schemes worth ₹27,598.40 crore in the next financial year, but no new taxes despite the state facing a high deficit.
The state’s first paperless budget, unveiled amid the Covid-19 pandemic, aims at “empowering different sections” with “self-reliance, integrated and inclusive development,” the Yogi Adityanath government said.
It comes a year ahead of the 2022 assembly elections and marks an increase of around ₹37,000 crore from the previous year’s budget size.
Minister for finance Suresh Khanna began his budget address by referring to the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the relief work carried out in its aftermath and how the country and its people had overcome difficulties under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Following our efforts, economy activity is gaining momentum,” Khanna said.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, his ministers and members of the BJP thumped the desks repeatedly in the state assembly as Khanna read out the announcements and promises in his 45-page address.
The state cabinet, at its meeting held at the chief minister’s residence, approved the budget before it was presented in the state assembly. “The state government is sensitive towards the problems of farmers, women, youths, entrepreneurs and labourers,” said Khanna, making allocations for various infrastructure development projects.
A sum of ₹101 crore has been earmarked for an upcoming airport in Ayodhya that has been named Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram Airport. A sum of ₹300 crore has been set aside for the construction of approach roads to the Ram temple being built in Ayodhya.
“...A lot of promises have been made though more new schemes may have been announced in a large-sized budget,” said Yashvir Tyagi, a former professor in department of economics at Lucknow University.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP to set law university at Prayagraj, allocates ₹450cr for district courts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP govt make provision of ₹1,175 crores for metro rail projects
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSP chief Mayawati says UP government's budget 'extremely disappointing'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹200 cr for Ayodhya and Varanasi, cheaper loans for farmers in UP Budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP’s 1st paperless budget likely to boost infra projects before 2022 polls
- A sum of up to ₹50,000 was earmarked for every legislator to buy an iPad to ensure they were able to access and upload documents in the state Assembly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP sounds alert after Covid surge in other states, to monitor visitors
- State government to issue advisory for visitors from states witnessing a spike in Covid cases.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Gandhi in UP's Prayagraj to meet boatmen 'harassed' local police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Gandhi to meet boatman who accompanied her at Sangam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dalit girl had turned him down. He wanted to avenge insult: Cops on Unnao case
- Prime accused, Vinay, told the police that he proposed to one of the girls but she always refused. He was angry and sought revenge for his insult.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SP MLCs stage walkout over appointment of UP Legislative Council acting chairman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No more advice, time for SP to form govt: Akhilesh Yadav
- The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state has been re-inaugurating projects already been inaugurated by the Centre.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinmayanand’s plea against rejection of rape case withdrawal to be heard today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘After the boy was with us, we decided not to have our own child’
- Usman Saifi and his wife started taking care of Shabnam's child after she was sentenced to death for killing her family
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP prepares for Covid-19 vaccination of elderly population
- The director general of family welfare department Dr Dubey said the authorities will soon get the guideline for vaccination of the elderly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WWE wrestler Rinku Singh takes a dip at Sangam, prays for success in ring
- A Bhadohi native, 33-year-old Rinku Singh’s story is as improbable as it is inspiring.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox