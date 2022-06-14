Seminar at BBAU throws light on works of Kabir

Vice chancellor of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) Aacharya Sanjay Singh on Tuesday exhorted students to read and learn the works of great thinkers like Kabir so as to get a better understanding of Indian culture and tradition.

He was speaking at a seminar held on the occasion of Kabir Jayanti, under the joint aegis of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow and Sant Kabir Academy, Department of Culture, UP government.

The seminar was organised on the topic “Kabeer ke Sapno ka Samaaj (A Society of Kabeer’s dream)”.

The vice chancellor said students should carefully listen to the discussion on Kabir in this seminar and try to imbibe his qualities.

“Kabir’s work will inspire students to adopt purity of mind and ideas while learning from such great thinkers,” he said.

Prof Harishankar Mishra of Lucknow University said one should not make any comparison between “Kabir and Tulsi”.

“There can be no comparision between saints as all of them worked in the interest of the society,” he said.

Prof Yogendra Pratap Singh, University of Allahabad, said “Today, the society is moving towards re-establishing value education. This discussion on Kabir is an important step in this direction. Kabir is alive in this society not by the curriculum but by his thoughts. Lord Buddha, Raidas, Nanak ji or Ambedkar, all these great men have done the work of giving direction to the society in their respective times.”

He said, “The worship of Kabir’s Nirguna saved the society from breakdown. Kabir talked about spiritual uplift. His preaching did the work of saving the society from religious conflict in that period.”

The co-patron of the programme prof Sarvesh Singh, dean, School of Languages and Literature talked about the similarity of thoughts between Kabir and Tulsidas through their couplets and writings.

Prof MP Singh of Information and Library Science Department of BBAU narrated some couplets of Kabir.