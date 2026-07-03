Senior SP leader Rajendra Chaudhary suffers heart attack, hospitalised

Rajendra Chaudhary, senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and the party’s chief spokesperson, suffered a heart attack on Friday. He was first rushed to the Civil Hospital, Lucknow, and later shifted to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here.

Senior Samajwadi Party leader and party’s chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary. (HT file)

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According to an official press note issued by Dr GP Gupta, director, Civil Hospital, Chaudhary was brought to the hospital at 11:40 AM in a critical condition and was promptly placed on a ventilator support. After nearly two hours of intensive efforts, the veteran leader’s vital signs were stabilised.

Akhilesh Yadav, SP national president and Brajesh Pathak, deputy CM who also holds the health portfolio, were among the first ones to visit Chaudhary at the Civil Hospital. Yadav remained at the ICU throughout the critical period.

Speaking to the media later, Pathak said: “The situation is under control and there is nothing to worry as of now. A team of senior doctors is monitoring him.”

“Chaudhary Saab had come to the party office in the morning and after some time, he complained of chest pain. We rushed him to the hospital. He is under the observation of senior doctors,” Yadav told journalists.

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{{^usCountry}} Now in his late 70s, Chaudhary, a former minister and currently an MLC who has been one of the prominent faces of the Samajwadi Party since the days of the late Mulayam Singh Yadav, was later shifted to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Now in his late 70s, Chaudhary, a former minister and currently an MLC who has been one of the prominent faces of the Samajwadi Party since the days of the late Mulayam Singh Yadav, was later shifted to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences. {{/usCountry}}