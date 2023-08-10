Trader shot dead, wife injured in armed robbery in U.P.’s Meerut

A septuagenarian businessman was shot dead and his wife was seriously injured by three unidentified miscreants during an armed robbery in Brahmapuri area of Meerut district on Thursday, police said. A team has been constituted to nab the robbers, said the Meerut SSP. (For Representation)

As per the police, Dhan Kumar Jain, 70, lived with his wife Anju Jain, two sons and grandchildren. On Thursday morning, three motorcycle-borne miscreants wearing helmets entered Jain’s house for robbery. When Jain resisted the move, the miscreants shot him and his wife Anju Jain, they said.

While Jain died, his grievously injured was admitted to a hospital. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said, “A team has been constituted to nab the robbers and they will be arrested soon.”

Circle officer, Brahmapuri area, Suchita Singh said initial investigation suggested that loot was the motive of the criminals and efforts were underway to identify the criminals.

After entering the house at around 8am, the robbers locked Jain’s younger son in a room. They then went to Jain’s room where he was sitting with his wife. They collected valuables and cash after taking them at gunpoint.

One of the criminals shot dead Dhan Kumar Jain after he tried to resist their move and his wife also sustained serious bullet injuries. Hearing gunshots their granddaughter came there but the criminals tied her and locked in a room before escaping.

The girl somehow managed to untie herself after criminals escaped and telephoned her father Naveen Jain who had gone to drop her brother in school along with his wife.

Jain then informed the police about the incident. Meanwhile, the body of the businessman has been sent for a post-mortem examination. (With Agency Inputs)

