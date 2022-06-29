Seven councillors elected to PMC’s executive committee unopposed

The election of the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation executive committee’s seven seats was held under the chairmanship of mayor Abhilasha Gupta Nandi on Wednesday.

The seats had fallen vacant following the terms of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors Jagmohan Gupta, Kamlesh Tiwari, Nandlal and Dileep Jaiswal, besides Samajwadi Party’s (SP) Mohd Azam and Congress’s Alpana Nishad ending and BJP’s Rohit Malaviya losing his life due to Covid.

Four candidates of the BJP, including councillors Pooja Kakkar, Roma Bharti, Ruchi Gupta and Rochak Darbari, along with Rameez Ahsan and Nem Yadav of the Samajwadi Party and Ranjan Kumar of the Congress, had filed their nominations. All seven were declared elected unopposed in the polls, informed officials of the Prayagraj municipal corporation.

Confirming the development, mayor Abhilasha Gupta Nandi said that it has happened for the second time in the history of the Prayagraj municipal corporation that all the executive members have won the polls unopposed. She congratulated the elected members on their wins and hoped that they along with all councillors would work for the development of the city and strive to make Sangam city number 1 in all civic-related amenities and facilities.

It is worth mentioning that the term of the present 12-member PMC executive committee will end in November 2022, and therefore the newly elected members would serve for the next five months only.