Seven fresh Covid cases in Agra, CMO cautions people

Agra Seven fresh Covid cases were reported in the district in the past 24 hours, drawing the attention of the health authorities. On May 10 this year, the number of daily cases was 13 ut since then a downward trend was witnessed.

District Magistrate of Agra Prabhu N Singh, through his official twitter handle, informed on Sunday that Agra had 7 new Covid positive cases, taking the total number of active cases to 16.

To note, 36478 people have tested positive in Agra since March 2, 2020 when the district reported the first case of Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh. Out of these, 35997 were cured but 465 people lost their lives since March 2020.

Agra presently has overall 98.68 % recovery rate while sample positivity rate is at 1.27 %. In Agra, the case fatality rate is 1.34 % and in all, 2711866 samples have been collected for testing since March 2020.

The second wave of Covid-19 caused much damage in the district, just as it did in other parts of the nation. Since then, there were phases of upward trend in Covid positive cases till early half of May 2022 but later, a downward trend began after 13 people tested positive on May 10. Since then there had been days when no positive case was found, like on June 5.

Chief medical officer Dr AK Srivastava has urged denizens to remain cautious and wear masks while moving out. According to him, Covid -19 has not gone. It is still lurking and so prevention and vaccination are the best tools in the fight against the disease..