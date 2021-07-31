Seven high-tech townships likely in five UP cities

Seven new high-tech townships are likely to come up in five UP cities as the state government has renewed licence of seven developers. The then state government had approved high-tech township policy in 2003. But in January 2010, the then state government scrapped it.

Now, the Yogi government has renewed their licences. These developers have submitted detailed project reports to the housing department. These townships will come up in Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Mathura-Vrindavan, Bulandshahr and Prayagraj.

Till then, large number of people had invested in some of the high-tech townships. However, the policy was scrapped leaving investors in the lurch. Now after renewal of the policy, around 50,000 people are expected to benefit from these seven housing projects.

In these high-tech townships, flats, plots, row houses and commercial establishments will come up. “The state government has renewed licence of developers for seven high-tech townships in five cities. The developers have submitted revised DPRs of the projects. These projects will benefit around 50,000 people,” said a senior official of the Housing Board.

Three promoters have applied for licence with the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) for the likely Lucknow townships. “Proposals have come up for three integrated townships in Lucknow. However, proposals are yet to be finalised,” said Nitin Mittal, the chief town planner, LDA. According to LDA officials, these townships will be of 28 acres, 112 acres and 210 acres respectively.

After this proposal, three private developers applied for the licence. Clearance for these three townships may take some time as new LDA vice-chairman Akshay Tripathi will take a final decision only after going through all the details of these projects, said those familiar with the matter.

Earlier this month, three firms gave separate presentations before the Lucknow Development Authority for preparing the city development plan. The development authority on July 3 this year had invited proposal for preparing a “vision implementation and integrated infrastructure plan” for overall development of Lucknow. Contenders for the project are Arinem Consultancy Services, Skyline Architectural Consultant and Rudrabhishek Enterprises Limited.