Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Seven UP aspirational dists in top 10 list of delta ranking: Yogi
lucknow news

Seven UP aspirational dists in top 10 list of delta ranking: Yogi

Delta ranking is a ranking done by NITI Aayog of all the 112 aspirational districts in the country and the ranking rates incremental progress made by these districts in various development areas
Published on Oct 12, 2021 11:23 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced that of the eight aspirational districts in the state seven had figured in the list of top 10 in the national July-August “delta ranking”.

Announcing it at the Covid-19 review meeting, he said the seven districts are Fatehpur, Siddharthnagar, Sonbhadra, Chitrakoot, Shravasti and Chandauli.

“Delta ranking” is a ranking done by NITI Aayog of all the 112 aspirational districts in the country and the ranking rates incremental progress made by these districts in various development areas.

Aspirational districts’ programme was launched in 2018 by the Centre for transforming these districts. Uttar Pradesh has eight districts among the total 112 nationwide. These are Sohbhadra, Shravasti, Fatehpur, Siddharthnagar, Chitrakoot, Chandauli, Balrampur and Bahraich.

