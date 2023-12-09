Several hurt after ‘baraatis’ assault vendors, commuter in Sultanpur

Police said they were mulling legal action against a ‘baraat’ or wedding procession for causing public nuisance and hurting several people, in Sultanpur district on Thursday night. This was the second such incident reported in the state this week.

The ‘baraatis’ not only brawled with a motorcyclist, but also attacked roadside vendors. (For representation)

The ‘baraatis’ not only brawled with a motorcyclist, but also attacked roadside vendors. At least seven people were severely injured in the incident that took place in the district’s Surapur Intersection under Kadipur police station limits.

Police officials said the FIR registration was under process and legal action would be initiated against them.

Inspector in-charge (Kadipur) Ashok Singh said around 9 pm a group of ‘baraatis’ fought with a motorcyclist after a minor accident took place. The minor brawl turned into a group clash when some local vendors came in support of the motorcyclist. The ‘baraatis’ beat the vendors black and blue with rods and canes, Singh added.

Singh said a complaint against the baraatis was lodged on Friday evening, and seven people--identified as Anjani Barnawal, Sunil Chaurasiya, Shivam Barnawal, Ramesh Chaurasiya, Akhilesh Jaiswal, Subhash Tiwari and Rajkumar Modanwal--suffered head injuries.

On Tuesday night, a wedding procession caused traffic snarls in Barabanki district, and the participants were booked for revelry and dancing in the middle of the road.

The police booked the entire ‘baraat’, the wedding venue owner and manager, and people who burst crackers on the road under Indian Penal Code Sections 188 (illegal public gathering), 268 (causing public nuisance) and 342 (wrongful restraint by obstructing a road) as well as Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act and for violation of section 15 of the Environment Protection Act (inconvenience public by playing loud music and bursting crackers late at night).

