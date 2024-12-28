Sexual assault case in U.P’s Auraiya: Father, grandpa, uncle face DNA test

Following the arrest of a grandfather, father, and uncle in Auraiya for the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl, police have initiated DNA testing to determine paternity regarding the victim’s pregnancy. Following her escape from home, she has been placed under protective custody at her aunt’s residence. (Sourced)

The girl, currently two months pregnant, reported her ongoing abuse to the police after confiding in a relative.

She underwent a medical examination at the district hospital on Saturday, where her statement was recorded regarding the harassment and abuse she endured for several months.

Following her escape from home, she has been placed under protective custody at her aunt’s residence.

Additional superintendent of police, Auraiya, Alok Mishra confirmed that blood samples from all three accused— grandfather, 70, father, 45, and uncle, 27, have been collected for DNA analysis. This step is crucial as the victim has named them as her assailants, and authorities aim to identify which individual is responsible for the pregnancy.

Mishra stated, “We will seek the court’s permission to determine which of the accused persons the foetus matches,” highlighting the urgency of the situation given the victim’s status as a minor.

The case has been registered under relevant sections, including those about rape, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

12 years ago, the victim’s mother relocated to Delhi with her daughter following a dispute with her husband, said police. However, in 2020, the girl’s father and her father brought them back to Auraiya. Tragically, the mother passed away in 2023, and police officials say the circumstances leading to her death are also being looked into.

After their return, the victim reported that the three accused began sexually harassing her. When they discovered her pregnancy, her uncle allegedly pressured her to undergo an abortion.