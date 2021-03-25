Home / Cities / Lucknow News / SGPGI, Transport dept joint initiative - Wish to donate organ? Give consent on DL application now
: To bridge the gap between organ recipients and donors, Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) and transport department have taken an initiative of making a response mandatory by applicants in the declaration related to ‘organ donor’ option available in driving licence application form in Uttar Pradesh
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 11:14 PM IST
: To bridge the gap between organ recipients and donors, Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) and transport department have taken an initiative of making a response mandatory by applicants in the declaration related to ‘organ donor’ option available in driving licence application form in Uttar Pradesh.

The step, officials believe, will promote organ donation in the state.

Director Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences professor Radha Krishna Dhiman said,” The country accounts for about 4.5 lakh road traffic accidents per annum, in which 1.5 lakh people die every year. These people die an untimely death and can be potential organ donors but are left uninitiated due to lack of documented proof of consent of the deceased. In order to ensure the documented proof of consent and to boost the deceased organ donor pool in Uttar Pradesh this initiative is being taken, he said.”

“I am thankful to the transport department which welcomed the initiative and proposed the idea of making a response mandatory by applicants in the declaration related to ‘organ donor’ option available in driving licence application form in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, I have mooted the idea of pledging of organ donation on driving licence in Chandigarh which became the second UT in the country to do so,” he said.

Transport commissioner, Dheeraj Sahu and additional transport commissioner Devendra Kumar, immediately gave nod to the concept of making a response mandatory by applicants in the declaration related to ‘Organ Donor’ option available in Driving License application form in Uttar Pradesh.

Thereafter appropriate government orders have been issued to ensure that from now on for every applicant, through suitable modifications in online portal for application, it would be made mandatory for the applicant to exercise their option of being willing to donate organs in the event of death, upon their free will.

