SGPGIMS Lucknow convocation: President Kovind to award degrees to top performers

President Ram Nath Kovind will be the chief guest at the 26th convocation ceremony of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) here on Friday during which he will award degrees to super specialist doctors produced by the premier medical institute.

Governor and visitor of SGPGIMS Anandiben Patel will preside over the function that would be held at Shruti auditorium. The function will be held in hybrid mode keeping in view the Covid norms. Barring a few selected guests, the rest of the faculty members as well as degree recipients’ families will join the event through Zoom platform, said institute director professor Radha Krishna Dhiman.

“Degrees will be awarded to 116 students, who have successfully completed their DM/M.Ch/PDAF/ PhD/MD/ MHA and B Sc (Nursing) training. This year, Dr Gaurav Agarwal, professor, department of endocrine surgery and chief medical superintendent, SGPGI will be conferred the professor SR Naik award. Dr Sangam Rajak, department of endocrinlogy, will be felicitated with professor S S Agarwal award for the best research paper. Professor R K Sharma award to the best DM student will be given to Dr Pankti Mehta of clinical immunology and Dr R K Sharma Award for best MCh student will be conferred upon Dr Shitangsu Kakoti of department of urology,” Dhiman said.

The director will also present the annual report of last year.

Giving further details, Dhiman said: “The degree of MD-(Doctor of Medicine) will be conferred upon 33 students. A total of 40 candidates will obtain DM-(Doctorate of Medicine) degrees. As many as 18 students will get MCh (Magister Chirurgiae) degrees and 10 students have qualified for PDAF-(Post doctoral Advance Fellowship) degrees. Ph.D (Doctor of Philosophy) will be given to 2 candidates. 5 students will get Masters in Hospital Administration (MHA) degrees and 8 students will receive BSc (Nursing) degrees.”

He added all these students had worked tirelessly to achieve their dreams, worked as Covid warriors too in the pandemic and their contribution to providing health care to society will be immense.