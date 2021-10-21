Home / Cities / Lucknow News / SGPGIMS to relax RTPCR test requirement for fully vaccinated outpatients
SGPGIMS to relax RTPCR test requirement for fully vaccinated outpatients

However, the requirement of mandatory RTPCR test for patients and attendants before admission in SGPGIMS wards will remain
Currently, SGPGIMS is the only hospital in Lucknow where even fully vaccinated patients and attendants need RTPCR report for consulting doctors. (FILE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 10:08 PM IST
By Anupam Srivastava, Lucknow

The Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) is all set to relax the requirement of a mandatory negative RTPCR test report for outpatients if they are fully vaccinated against Covid.

However, mandatory RTPCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) test for patients and attendants before admission in wards will stay.

“Those (OPD) patients and attendants who have taken both doses of vaccines will not be required to carry the RTPCR report from next week,” said professor Gaurav Agarwal, chief medical superintendent of SGPGIMS. The official announcement is expected next week.

“After considering the views of experts from other super specialty institutes and our own experts, the institute will permit the entry of fully vaccinated patients in OPD without RTPCR report,” he said.

Currently, SGPGIMS is the only hospital in Lucknow where even fully vaccinated patients and attendants need RTPCR report for consulting doctors, who watch patients from a distance.

The institute officials say that unlike other hospitals, the patients at SGPGIMS come from far away states like West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Nepal.

So, considering the risk from patients from other states, there was a requirement for RTPCR test, they have pointed out.

“We are also considering to give relaxation to local patients for RTPCR or TruNat test if they are not vaccinated,” Professor Gaurav Agarwal said.

Nevertheless, all outpatients and their attendants are still supposed to maintain Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks and maintaining social distance while visiting the OPD.

