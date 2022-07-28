Shahjahanpur: Teacher missing after alleging rape, family asserts abduction

A Shahjahanpur teacher is allegedly missing from her house since Wednesday morning after which her father approached the police and lodged an FIR with the Tilhar police. In the FIR, the husband of the school manager has been accused of raping the 22-year-old teacher and abducting her.

On Thursday, the police officials said the woman is still missing and efforts were on to trace her. They said the accused is yet to be arrested and further probe is on.

Superintendent of police, rural, Sanjeev Bajpai said an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 376 for rape, 366 for kidnapping and 506 for criminal intimidation has been lodged and further investigation is underway.

Inspector in-charge of Tilhar police station, Virendra Singh said the accused, a resident of a village under Tilhar police station, took the teacher, who works in the school run by his wife, to Shahjahanpur for some work, where he raped her in a hotel and also made a video.

Bajpai added that according to the FIR, the accused used to repeatedly exploit the woman by threatening to kill her family members and making the video viral if she told anyone about the incident. He said the victim’s father stated that the victim informed the family about the incident on July 26 (Tuesday) after which they confronted the accused. The accused then threatened them of dire consequences.

He said the woman had gone missing the next morning on Wednesday.

The victim’s father accused the school manager’s husband of abducting his daughter after coming to know about the FIR lodged against him.

With agency inputs