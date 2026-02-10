Shahjahanpur: Student hit by train dies, kin vandalise hosp

A 16-year-old Class 12 student was killed after being hit by the Vande Bharat Express in Shahjahanpur district on Sunday, following which unrest was reported at the Government Medical College, where family members allegedly vandalised hospital property. Representational image (Sourced)

While police have filed criminal cases against the family members for vandalism, the relatives are demanding a probe into whether the teen received proper medical care before being declared dead.

The deceased has been identified as Ankit Singh, 16, a resident of Dhakiya Tiwari village under the Nigohi police station area. He was a student of SP College in Shahjahanpur city.

According to police, Ankit was hit by the Vande Bharat Express near the Indira Nagar railway crossing on Sunday. Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel informed the Sadar Bazaar police, who reached the spot and rushed the critically injured teenager to the Government Medical College.

Local police initially claimed that Ankit was making a video reel at the time of the incident, a claim denied by the family. Ankit’s family said his Class 12 board examinations were scheduled to begin on February 18 and that he had come to the city to purchase study materials when the incident occurred.

Meanwhile, SP Rajesh Dwiveedi said, “The circumstances of the accident are being investigated and CCTV footage from the area is being examined.”

Principal of Government Medical College, Dr Rajesh Kumar, said Ankit was brought to the emergency department, examined by doctors and declared dead. He said an electrocardiogram (ECG) test was conducted to confirm the findings, which showed no heartbeat, after which the body was shifted to the mortuary.

The family alleged that Ankit was still breathing when he was brought to the hospital and was not provided medical treatment. They claimed the body was sent to the mortuary without a proper examination.

According to the family, they later brought Ankit back from the mortuary to the trauma centre seeking treatment, but doctors allegedly misbehaved with them instead of providing care.

Following the alleged refusal of treatment, angry family members allegedly vandalised the trauma centre and emergency department.

Dr Kumar said that during the incident, female doctors had to hide inside a restroom, and the mob allegedly attempted to break open the door. Later, police personnel were deployed at the medical college to prevent further escalation.

The SP said that on Monday, family members blocked a road in the Nigohi area by placing Ankit’s body on the road. The blockade was cleared after police intervention.

The family also alleged that police assaulted Ankit’s father, Vimlesh Singh and cousin Vineet. Family members further alleged that Vimlesh was detained at the police post and released later.

SP Rajesh Dwivedi said that a case has been registered at the Kotwali police station against the family members and other rioters under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including: section 131 (assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation), section 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), section 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), section 324(5) (mischief causing damage of ₹1 lakh or more), section 351(3) (criminal intimidation), section 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace). Provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act have also been added.

Ankit’s cousin said the family wants clarity on whether Ankit was properly examined when he was brought to the hospital in an injured condition. The family has demanded an investigation and examination of CCTV footage from the hospital premises.

The deceased’s father is a farmer. He is survived by his mother, Soni Devi and younger sister, Siddhi.

Police said the body was sent for post-mortem examination on Monday and further investigation is underway.