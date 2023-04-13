Varsity for differently abled to switch to annual exam pattern

Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University, Lucknow may switch its examination pattern from the existing semester type to the annual system in accordance with the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) directions. The issue, which was discussed at the university’s examination committee meeting on Wednesday, is aimed at reducing the burden of exams on students. RCI member-secretary Vineet Singhal had written to the university asking it to change the existing academic pattern from the 2023-24 academic year for all its courses that are recognised by the council. (For representation)

RCI member-secretary Vineet Singhal had written to the university asking it to change the existing academic pattern from the 2023-24 academic year for all its courses that are recognised by the council.

“We need to reduce the burden of exams so that students can focus on holistic learning. Hence, in supersession to all previous orders on the subject, the Council has decided that all degree and above level courses approved by RCI shall be conducted as per the annual pattern from the academic year 2023-24. Accordingly, all universities are requested to follow the annual pattern of curriculum transaction and examination without any change in subject content,” Singhal’s letter reads.

The university, at present, offers 12 courses: three different B.Ed courses for people with hearing and visually impairment and for those with intellectual disability, M.Ed, diploma in education courses, bachelor’s and master’s degrees in prosthetics and orthotics, bachelor’s degree in Audiology and Speech Language Pathology (BASLP).

When contacted, vice-chancellor RKP Singh said, “The issue was discussed by the exam committee. We will adhere to the RCI guidelines. We are awaiting a detailed order and renewed syllabus from RCI.”