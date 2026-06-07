Shamli conversion row: FIR registered against 10 accused; Mahapanchayat called on June 12

An alleged religious conversion case involving the son of a medical store owner in Shamli has triggered communal tensions, prompting police action and calls for a mass protest by a Hindu organisation. Late on Saturday night, police registered an FIR against 10 individuals, including seven members of a local family and three clerics, following a complaint alleging forced conversion, intimidation and property-related motives. Superintendent of police Narendra Pratap Singh said an FIR had been registered based on the complaint and police teams had begun conducting raids to locate the accused. (For representation)

The development came hours after Swami Yashveer Maharaj of Baghra’s Yog Sadhana Ashram announced a Hindu Mahapanchayat in Shamli’s Qureshi locality on June 12, accusing the administration of failing to act against those allegedly involved in the case.

According to the FIR, Devaraj Malik, a medical store owner and resident of Dayanand Nagar in Shamli city, alleged that his son, Ayush Malik, was systematically drawn into a relationship and pressured to convert to Islam by a group led by Chandni Qureshi, a resident of Kaziwada locality.

The complaint names Chandni Qureshi, her sister Rahit Qureshi, Sumailla Qureshi, Rabia Qureshi, brother Aas Mohammad alias Aasu Qureshi, Huma Qureshi, their father Islam Qureshi, cleric Munawwar and two other clerics as accused.

Malik alleged that the accused trapped his son in a love affair as part of a planned conspiracy and coerced him into embracing Islam. He further claimed that a fraudulent ‘Nikahnama’ was prepared around four years ago to formalise the relationship.

The complaint also alleges that the accused made inappropriate demands of Ayush Malik, exerted psychological pressure on him and attempted to influence other members of the family to convert. According to the FIR, the family was threatened with dire consequences, including death threats, if they resisted.

Malik further claimed that the accused had been benefiting financially from his son’s earnings for nearly five years and were attempting to gain control of family property. He also expressed suspicion that additional individuals from outside the area may have been involved in the alleged conspiracy.

Earlier on Saturday, police reportedly summoned Chandni Qureshi and her father for questioning at the city police station.

Confirming the registration of the case, superintendent of police Narendra Pratap Singh said an FIR had been registered based on the complaint and police teams had begun conducting raids to locate the accused.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the specific sections under which the case has been registered.

Amid the growing controversy, Swami Yashveer Maharaj released a video message on social media on Saturday evening, alleging that the administration had failed to take timely action.

Announcing a Hindu Mahapanchayat on June 12, the seer called upon members of the Hindu community from across the region to gather at Shiv Murti in Shamli at 11 am before proceeding towards the Qureshi locality.

He urged farmers to participate with tractors and appealed to Hindu traders to voluntarily close their shops for a few hours in support of the agitation against what he termed “conversion jihad”.

He said that the gathering would demonstrate the collective strength of the Hindu community and discourage future attempts at religious conversion.

Officials said the allegations are being investigated and further action will be taken based on evidence collected during the probe.