Sharp decline in number of B Ed applicants this year

There has been a sharp decline in the number of candidates appearing for joint B Ed entrance examination over the years. In 2022, a total of 6,67,463 candidates had registered for the exam. And this year only 2,23,384 (2.23 lakh) candidates have registered: almost one-third fewer candidates this time. Examinees leaving after taking the test (HT File Photo)

In fact, this year, there are fewer candidates than the total number of B Ed seats across the state. There are 2.40 lakh B Ed seats while total candidates registered are 2.23 lakh only, said Vinay Singh, registrar of Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, which is conducting the joint B Ed entrance examination.

The statistics prove that a good 15% seats will be left vacant.

With fewer number of applications, it is evident that there has been disillusionment among the youth for the B.Ed course. Prof RB Singh, who is coordinator for the B Ed entrance said, “The time is not far when the UP government may have to take a call to put an end to conducting joint entrance exam for B Ed course in the state. Imagine in Lucknow only 7,328 candidates have registered for the exam, which will be conducted only at 15 centres of the state capital.”

Last year (2023), a total of 4,72,882 candidates had registered. It was more than double the number of applications received this year. In early 2010, the craze for B.Ed studies increased very rapidly and new colleges also opened.

In 2021 for B Ed entrance, 5.91 lakh applications were received against 2.51 lakh seats. Likewise in 2022, some 6.67 lakh applications were received against 2.25 seats. After that, the number declined a bit from last year and only 4.74 lakh applications were received against 2.45 lakh seats.

Even when more applications were received in the past, only half of the total seats were filled through counselling. In 2021, 1.19 lakh out of 2.51 lakh seats were filled, and in 2022, just 1.36 lakh students took admission in B Ed out against 2.25 lakh seats. Last year only 61,000 seats were filled. This was less than 25% of the total seats. This time, even applications have not been received. In such a situation, it will be difficult to fill seats this year and a large number of them will be left unoccupied.

Why the disillusionment

Last year, when the admission process was going on in B.Ed and BTC, the Supreme Court issued an order that B.Ed holders will not be eligible to teach till fifth standard. B.Ed qualification is not strictly implemented for teacher recruitment in private schools. In such a situation, the hope of getting a job has diminished from all sides and people have lost interest in B.Ed.

Colleges are worried whether even 15-20% seats will be filled or not. In this regard, the state president of Uttar Pradesh Self-financed College Association office-bearers said that the situation is very bad. Lack of hope of getting a job is the main reason. The situation can improve only when there are timely recruitments in high schools and intermediate colleges.