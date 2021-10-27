Sharpshooter accused of BJP leader’s murder gunned down in Lucknow

LUCKNOW A sharpshooter of the Mukhtar Ansari gang accused in the murder of a BJP leader was gunned down along with his accomplice in an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF) in Madiaon area of Lucknow on Wednesday, said officials. The police had declared a reward of ₹1 lakh on his head.

The two were planning to murder a businessman in Lucknow when they were intercepted by the STF. The team recovered a 30 mm carbine, two pistols, a country-made pistol and a large quantity of cartridges from them, said STF officials.

“One Ali Sher, 34, alias Doctor, and his accomplice Bannu alias Kaamran were injured in the exchange of fire with a STF team. The two were taken to the hospital where doctors declared them brought dead. Ali Sher is a sharpshooter of the Mukhtar Ansari Gang and is accused in the murder of a politician, Jeetram Munda, in Ranchi district of Jharkhand,” reads the press statement by the STF.

Jeetram Munda, a BJP leader, was shot dead on September 22 when he was with a friend at a hotel in Ranchi. According to reports, bike-borne assailants opened fire on Munda that resulted in his death.

Ali Sher, a resident of Gambhirpur area of Azamgarh district, was absconding since the incident and was on the radar of police.

The action was in line with the crackdown on gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari by police that began after the BJP came to power in UP. Ansari is currently lodged in the Banda jail. Over the last couple of years, the police had attached Ansari’s properties worth crores.