Shift stray animals out of urban areas, minister tells civic bodies

LUCKNOW Expressing grief over the death of a five-year-old boy in Lucknow’s Musahibganj area due to dog bite, urban development and poverty alleviation minister AK Sharma directed the municipal corporations of UP to shift stray animals like dogs and pigs out of the urban areas.

The minister directed Lucknow Municipal Corporation officials to ensure that no such incidents occur in the future.

He asked them to pay special attention to civic amenities in urban local bodies. Besides, civic officials were directed to remain present in the field to monitor cleaning of areas from 5am to 8am, regularly supervise door-to-door garbage collection, ensure cleaning of sewers/drains and supply of potable water to citizens etc.

He said municipal commissioners/executive officers of all municipal corporations/municipal bodies of the state and officers/employees at directorate level should keep their CUG numbers operational 24×7. “These officials should pick up each and every call of people,” he emphasised.

The minister said citizens can contact toll-free number - 18001800101 – for any kind of complaint regarding cleanliness in urban areas. For redressal of complaints, a dedicated command control centre was operational at the urban bodies’ directorate level, from where such complaints will be disposed of.