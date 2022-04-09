Shift stray animals out of urban areas, minister tells civic bodies
LUCKNOW Expressing grief over the death of a five-year-old boy in Lucknow’s Musahibganj area due to dog bite, urban development and poverty alleviation minister AK Sharma directed the municipal corporations of UP to shift stray animals like dogs and pigs out of the urban areas.
The minister directed Lucknow Municipal Corporation officials to ensure that no such incidents occur in the future.
He asked them to pay special attention to civic amenities in urban local bodies. Besides, civic officials were directed to remain present in the field to monitor cleaning of areas from 5am to 8am, regularly supervise door-to-door garbage collection, ensure cleaning of sewers/drains and supply of potable water to citizens etc.
He said municipal commissioners/executive officers of all municipal corporations/municipal bodies of the state and officers/employees at directorate level should keep their CUG numbers operational 24×7. “These officials should pick up each and every call of people,” he emphasised.
The minister said citizens can contact toll-free number - 18001800101 – for any kind of complaint regarding cleanliness in urban areas. For redressal of complaints, a dedicated command control centre was operational at the urban bodies’ directorate level, from where such complaints will be disposed of.
Ludhiana MC, LIT turn away payments of water-sewer dues amid confusion over jurisdiction
In a bizarre incident, the municipal corporation and Ludhiana Improvement Trust were found refusing to accept water-sewer dues from willing residents of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar—instead passing the buck on to the other department collect the user charges. As per information, the LIT scheme areas including SBS Nagar, Maharishi Valmiki Nagar, Sant Ishar Singh Nagar and Rajguru Nagar were transferred to the MC in January last year for maintenance of water-sewer lines.
Lab uses drone to collect, deliver blood samples in Gurugram
A private diagnostics company started a pilot project in the city on Friday to collect blood samples from hospitals using drones and deliver them to a lab to cut down on turnaround time and provide faster test results. On Friday, Delhi-based drone delivery firm Skye Air Mobility conducted the first trial wherein a drone collected samples from a private hospital near Huda Metro station and flew them to SRL Labs in Sector 14.
Man stabs mother to death for not helping him reconcile with his wife
A 44-year-old jobless man was arrested within a few hours of Ranveer Kumar Bhandari, the woman's husband allegedly stabbing his 66-year-old mother to death while the deceased, Veena Kumari, a retired health department superintendent was on her way home in Shivpuri, New Colony area, in Sector 7, on Thursday night, said police. Police said the deceased, a retired health department superintendent, Veena Kumari, was returning home after giving food to her son Manish Bhandari when he attacked her with a knife.
Investment, export promotion top priority of UP government: Nandi
Industrial development, export and investment promotion minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi on Friday said investment in the industrial sector and promotion of export will be top priority of Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh. Nandi said the investors park will start soon and facilitate investments in various sectors in the state. Nandi further said the state government had prepared a blueprint to make the expressways a medium for development of the state.
Severe heatwave in Delhi as mercury jumps to 41.6°C
Severe heatwave conditions prevailed across Delhi on Friday as the maximum temperature touched the year's high of 41.6 degrees Celsius (C), following which IMD issued an “orange alert” for Saturday, when the temperature is expected to rise to 42C. IMD said this is the quickest rise to 41.6C in April since 1951. Previously, in 2010, the temperature touched 41.6C on April 12.
