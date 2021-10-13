Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Shivpal Yadav begins ‘samajik parivartan yatra’ from Mathura
lucknow news

Shivpal Yadav begins ‘samajik parivartan yatra’ from Mathura

“It is jungle raj all over UP and mafia are dominant everywhere. Farmers are being targeted for no fault of theirs, so this ‘rath yatra’ is for ‘parivartan’ (change) of power in the state,” said Shivpal Yadav before beginning his ‘yatra’ from Mathura in a specially prepared bus.
Shivpal Yadav chose death anniversary of socialist leader Dr Ram Manohar Lohia on Tuesday to begin his ‘samajik parivartan yatra’ from the religious town of Vrindavan in Mathura district. (Pic for representation)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 12:50 AM IST
By Hemendra Chaturvedi

Agra National president of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP), Shivpal Yadav chose death anniversary of socialist leader Dr Ram Manohar Lohia on Tuesday to begin his ‘samajik parivartan yatra’ from the religious town of Vrindavan in Mathura district.

The yatra which halted in Agra on Tuesday night will head for Firozabad on Wednesday morning. Shivpal Yadav offered prayers at Bankey Behari Temple in Vrindavan on Tuesday to seek blessings as he began his election campaign for forthcoming assembly election in Uttar Pradesh.

From Firozabad the yatra will go to Etawah, Auraiya and Jalaun on way to Rae Bareli and is expected to end on November 27 after travelling through different districts.

“It is jungle raj all over UP and mafia are dominant everywhere. Farmers are being targeted for no fault of theirs, so this ‘rath yatra’ is for ‘parivartan’ (change) of power in the state. We have begun our effort to achieve this aim after seeking blessings of Bankey Behari in Vrindavan,” said Yadav before beginning his ‘yatra’ in a specially prepared bus.

Incidentally, Shivpal Yadav began his ‘samajik parivartan yatra’ on the same day in Mathura when his nephew Akhilesh Yadav initiated his ‘vijay yatra’ from Kanpur.

In a surprising development, Congress leader and spiritual head Acharya Pramod Krishnan was with Shivpal Yadav and boarded the bus too in Mathura.

“The present government in Uttar Pradesh has chosen the path of ‘adharm’ (against ethics) and PSP leader Shivpal Yadav has chosen to initiate ‘yatra’ to uproot this government. So I came to convey my good wishes to Shivpal Yadav with whom I have personal relations, being associated with the same ashram in Mathura’ said Pramod Krishnan while evading questions related to alliance between Congress and PSP. But he said that parties with same ideologies should unite to uproot the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

On Monday Aditya Yadav, son of Shivpal Yadav, said in Mathura, that his father was blessed by good wishes from Mulayam Singh Yadav and masses in Uttar Pradesh both of which would pave the way for success in the forthcoming elections.

