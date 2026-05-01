Shramveer Gaurav Samaroh: Workers to get fair wages, ₹5 lakh health cover, says Yogi

Reiterating the state government’s commitment to ensuring security, dignity, and stability in the lives of workers, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that the labour and employment department has been directed to constitute a new wage board and ensure that all workers, especially those in industries with 10 or more workers, receive fair wages. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, along with deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, honouring a worker during the programme in Lucknow on Friday. (HT)

Addressing ‘Shramveer Gaurav Samaroh 2026’ in Lucknow, Adityanath said, “Efforts are being made in coordination with insurance companies and entrepreneurs to provide free annual health insurance coverage of ₹5 lakh to workers in industrial areas, allowing treatment in empanelled hospitals.”

He also noted that wages of workers in industrial sectors have increased following discussions with entrepreneurs. “Industry and labour are complementary to each other. Where there is industry, there are workers. Those who oppose prosperity and development do not want industries to function. Industries and workers must progress together,” the chief minister said.

Highlighting health coverage, he said 12.26 lakh construction workers have been provided Ayushman card facilities so far, enabling their families to avail free treatment up to ₹5 lakh per year. “The remaining 15.83 lakh workers will also be covered under this scheme soon. Based on an average of five members per family, this initiative will benefit approximately 75 to 80 lakh people with health insurance,” Adityanath said.

“The government aims to extend direct benefits of this scheme to at least one crore worker families, that is about five crore people in Uttar Pradesh, which will prove to be a milestone in the history of labour welfare in the state,” he added.

He also honoured meritorious students of the first batch of Atal Residential Schools. “The establishment of these schools in 2023 has set a new benchmark. The children have secured positions in the CBSE merit list and have upheld the dignity of their parents’ hard work,” he said.

He also recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured workers by washing their feet during the Mahakumbh and showering flowers on them in Ayodhya and Kashi. “Due to this sensitivity, workers have now become a part of the government’s agenda,” Adityanath said.

“Earlier, no one could imagine a worker owning a permanent house. But in the last 12 years, more than four crore people in the country have received housing, including 65 lakh families in UP under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Chief Minister Housing Scheme,” he said.

He added that 12 crore toilets have been constructed across the country.

The chief minister said that expansion of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) dispensaries is also underway.

“Seven acres of land have been allocated in Knowledge Park, Greater Noida, where a 300-bed ESIC hospital will be constructed, dedicated specifically to workers, whether construction or industrial workers. Similarly, five acres of land have been identified in GIDA (Gorakhpur) for another ESIC hospital. The labour and employment department has been directed to ensure that ESIC hospitals are established in all industrial areas,” Adityanath said.

“Earlier, there was no security guarantee for workers’ families. Now, provisions are being made to ensure accident insurance coverage of ₹5 lakh for all industrial workers as well, similar to the coverage provided to construction and agricultural workers under the UP BOCW Board,” the chief minister said, noting that under the CM Farmers Accident Insurance Scheme, they are provided insurance coverage of up to ₹5 lakh, and assistance ranging from ₹700 to ₹1,000 crore is provided annually to affected worker families.

“After today’s programme, labour minister Anil Rajbhar will travel to Gorakhpur to personally welcome guests at the mass marriage ceremony of 200 daughters of workers. The government is running several schemes for the welfare of workers,” Adityanath said.

He added that in the last nine years, 18,000 new industries have been established in UP, providing employment to more than 65 lakh people.”

Yogi said that workers have been provided the ‘One Nation-One Ration Card’ facility, allowing them to access ration anywhere in the country.