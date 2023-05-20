Vaishno Devi team studies crowd management at KV Dham

A four-member team of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board recently visited the Kashi Vishwanath (KV) Dham to study the crowd management and prasad distribution model, and other facilities provided to devotees.

Devotees on the 'Kashi Vishwanath temple premises (File)

“Officials from the Maa Vaishno Devi Shrine Board witnessed crowd control, arrangements for the preparation & distribution of ‘bhog prasad’ and free food to devotees, cleanliness, human resource management, revenue generation and other arrangements in place at the Kashi Vishwanath corridor, which impressed them. They called on senior officials, including the Kashi Vishwanath temple chief executive officer Sunil Verma,” a KV Dham spokesperson said.

The team from Jammu & Kashmir also witnessed Ganga arti in Varanasi. Its report is likely to be shortly submitted to the Vaishno Devi Shrine board. It reached Varanasi on May 16 evening and left for Jammu on Jammu on May 19 after visiting Ayodhya a day earlier.

Official said about 7.35 crore devotees visited the KV Dham in just a year after its inauguration in December 2021. During this period, they donated ₹100 crore to the presiding deity.

