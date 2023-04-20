Shuats official, whose FIR led to Atiq’s arrest, seeks security cover

PRAYAGRAJ An official of Prayagraj-based Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences (Shuats) Ramakant Dubey has sought security cover for himself and his family apprehending retaliation from the henchmen of slain gansgter-politician Atiq Ahmad.

Ramakant Dubey has written to the chief minister, UP DGP, principal secretary (home), ADG (Prayagraj zone), district magistrate-Prayagraj and Prayagraj police Commissioner seeking security. (Sourced)

Dubey’s FIR against Ahmed in February 2017 had led to the arrest of the latter, after which the gangster-politician never walked free - right till his death on April 15 night.

On December 14, 2016, Atiq Ahmed, along with a dozen henchmen, had created ruckus at Shuats in support of a youngster (a student at the deemed university) who also used to give tuition to Ahmed’s two youngest sons. After being rusticated by Shuats officials on charges of cheating during examinations, the youth had sought Atiq’s support to force officials to revoke the rustication order.

Atiq asked Shuats officials to withdraw the rustication order, but when they refused citing rules, the gangster and his henchmen barged on to the campus in Naini and allegedly beat up whoever they found there. Atiq even went to the vice-chancellor’s office. Unable to find him there, he allegedly assaulted Shuats PRO Ramakant Dubey after locking the room. If the FIR in this regard is to be believed, he even threatened to kill him.

Guddu Muslim and Sabir (now accused in lawyer Umesh Pal murder) were also present along with Atiq, police officials confirmed.

“I got the FIR lodged on the day of the incident at Naini police station and he was arrested in February 2017 after the Allahabad high court questioned the police over delay in action against him and sent him to jail,” recalled Ramakant Dubey, PRO, Shuats.

The arrest led to many more cases being registered against Atiq and he never could secure bail despite trying hard in lower courts and the Allahabad HC. Finally, he was killed along with his brother Khalid Azeem while on police remand in Prayagraj on April 15.

“I fear that his henchmen, who are on the run, could target me in retaliation. I had approached local officials for my security, but in vain. Therefore, on April 18, I wrote to the chief minister, UP DGP, principal secretary (home), ADG (Prayagraj zone), district magistrate-Prayagraj and Prayagraj police Commissioner seeking security,” he shared.

Dubey claimed that he had received threats from Atiq while he was in UP jails and even when the gangster was in Sabarmati jail of Gujarat. He said officials were informed about these threat calls from time to time.

