Siddharthnagar police assault case: Family of comatose youth seeks justice, financial aid

The family of Rajneesh Patel, 24, who has been battling for his life in a Lucknow hospital for over 20 days after an alleged assault by police personnel in Siddharthnagar, has appealed for justice and government support. The family also accused the police of inaction and insensitivity. Four accused constables have been arrested, and the then SHO of Mohana has been suspended in this connection. (For representation)

Rajneesh, a resident of Champapur village under Mohana police station limits, has remained in a coma since October 22 after he was allegedly abducted and brutally beaten by four policemen. His younger brother, Maneesh Patel, a BPharma graduate, on Thursday demanded justice and financial assistance, stating that the family had sold property and borrowed heavily to fund treatment but received no government assistance so far. “We are in deep trauma. The police have failed to take strict action against the accused officers,” he said.

He added that his father, Ashok Kumar, a Shiksha Mitra, and his mother are currently in Lucknow, while he manages the family’s financial needs with the help of relatives and friends.

Rajneesh’s aunt said, “My son has been lying unconscious for 20 days. We sold our property and borrowed money for his treatment. Those policemen must be punished severely; they have ruined his life.”

According to SP Abhishek Mahajan, a case has been registered under sections 109A and 143 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The four accused constables -- Manoj Yadav, Rajan Singh, Alok Gupta, and Manjesh Kumar -- have been arrested, and the then station house officer of Mohana has been suspended.

Rajneesh Patel was allegedly picked up by police personnel on the night of October 22, while he was participating in a local procession. He was found the next morning near a petrol pump, unconscious and severely injured.