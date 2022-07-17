Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sidharth Nath tweets, questions Rahul, Tejaswi support to Sinha

In a tweet from his verified twitter handle, Sidharth Nath Singh on Saturday said: “How can Rahul Gandhi and Tejaswi Yadav extend their support to Yashwant Sinha ji who once humiliated Sonia Gandhi by calling her “arrogant” and Lalu Prasad Yadav as “extinguished cartridge”.
PRAYAGRAJ: Former UP Cabinet minister and MLA from Allahabad West seat of Prayagraj Sidharth Nath Singh on Sunday questioned the support extended by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejaswi Yadav to Yashwant Sinha, the opposition’s presidential candidate taking on NDA’s presidential pick Droupadi Murmu.

The tweet came shortly after the former minister tweeted a photograph with the message: Today at a tea programme organized at the residence of Cabinet Minister Surya Pratap Shahi ji to commemorate the Presidential election, which was attended by Honorable Ministers and MLAs.”

Singh’s tweet came on a day when Yashwant Sinha made a final appeal to all political parties to vote for him in July 18 election, in which he is pitted against NDA’s presidential pick Droupadi Murmu.

Yashwant Sinha in his statement had reiterated that the presidential election was not about the two candidates, but it’s a contest between two ideologies. Sinha had said he stood for safeguarding India’s democracy, while Droupadi Murmu is “supported by those who are mounting daily attacks on democracy.”

