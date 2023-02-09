Sightseeing tours arranged for GIS guests, their families

LUCKNOW: The state tourism and culture department has arranged sightseeing tours to various destinations, within and outside the city, for the guests arriving for the Global Investors’ Summit from Friday onwards.

UP Tours (a tourism service provided by the state government) has four different tours planned for the guests and their families, should they want to opt for some sightseeing. “Those willing to go around the city when they do not have a session, or family members travelling with delegates who do not want to be bored in the hotel, might choose from among one of these tour options that we are facilitating,” said principal secretary for tourism and culture (UP), Mukesh Meshram.

Four tours have been arranged, two of which can be completed on the same day - Lucknow to Ayodhya and back and Lucknow to Prayagraj and back. These tours would require the guests to head out by 8 and 7 AM respectively and return by night. Another option is a tour for three days and two nights, the route being Lucknow to Ayodhya to Varanasi to Prayagraj and back with nights spent in Varanasi and Prayagraj.

A tour following the same route is being conducted for a longer duration of three days and four nights as well. Another for two days and a night has been arranged from Lucknow to Agra to Fatehpur Sikri and back.

The tours have designated destinations where the guests will stop for sightseeing and slots for meals as well. The tours include stops at temples, museums, culturally significant spots and for markets as well. “We have tie-ups with travel agencies and hotels which will be providing vehicles for the travel as per the needs. We will arrange Innovas, or traveller vehicles or Volvos if the numbers are very large,” said Meshram.

The department has also arranged tour guides familiar with the tourist spots and fluent in foreign languages, to accompany the guests.

