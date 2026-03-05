Signal-free traffic: New U-turn system active at IGP crossing

LUCKNOW Following the successful implementation of the U-turn system and signal-free traffic management in Hazratganj, authorities have now extended the initiative to the Indira Gandhi Pratisthan (IGP) crossing in Gomti Nagar. After Ganj, U-turn free flowing traffic model implemented at IGP crossing

The move aims to streamline movement at one of the city’s most congested intersections, which serves as a primary artery for the high court, multiple corporate offices and residential and commercial hubs of eastern Lucknow.

DCP (traffic) Kamlesh Dixit told HT that the initiative was implemented after the success of a similar initiative at Hazratganj and several other crossings. “The move is a trial run and will be implemented fully after the success. Right now, there is less traffic in the city due to Holi festival, and its effectiveness will be tested when traffic resumes in its full strength,” he added.

Zig-zag barriers have been put in place at the crossing with no movement of vehicles on the basis of traffic signals.

THE NEW ROUTE

* Vehicles coming from Faizabad road and high court will not move straight towards Hyatt hotel, rather commuters will turn left towards Gate no-2 of IGP and take a U-turn from there at approx 50 metres.

* Motorists who want to go towards Kathauta crossing will take a straight drive.

* After taking a U-turn at Gate no 2 of IGP, vehicles that want to go straight towards Lohia crossing will go straight while those wanting to go towards Hyatt hotel will take left in 50 metres.

HOW IT WORKS

* U-turns were traditionally considered one of the reasons for traffic jams. But the Lucknow Police, in its first initiative, used them to curb traffic jams at busy crossings.

* Introduced approximately a year back, the system requires no traffic light and cops to govern vehicular movement.

* Commuters will have to take U-turn to go to another lane, thus there will be no stoppage of vehicles on the road.